After his wife died of cancer, Gus found himself alone in a big house.
“I’d get up and wait to see if anybody would come over,” Gus said. “Then I’d wait to see if the mail had anything good. There was nothing for me to do.”
Before his wife’s death, she spent her time in the basement watching soap operas and Gus was on the first floor watching TV until he would fall asleep in his recliner. They were married for 60 years and raised five children.
Their neighbors were active, holding frequent block parties and, if Gus and his wife couldn’t come because of their health, someone would bring plates of goodies to them. After he was alone, one neighbor would check on him almost daily and a daughter would visit two or three times a week.
After his wife’s death, Gus couldn’t even look in the basement, and he moved about the house less and less, which exacerbated his health problems. He was in constant danger of falling and not being able to get up, but he resisted getting a medical alert system saying he might fall where he was out of range of the device.
He also resisted his children's suggestions to move into a retirement home, insisting he wanted to be in his home.
“It wasn’t fun being at home, but I didn’t want to leave.”
Concerned for his health, Gus’s children threatened to take him to court to force him out of his house. He visited several retirement facilities in the area, but found none with all the things he wanted.
Then, a daughter discovered Hartsfield Village in Munster, operated by the Community Healthcare System, online and persuaded him to visit. He liked it, but still wanted to stay home, even after his daughter put a deposit on a room.
It was another four months before he left his home.
“I knew I was deteriorating, and I wanted to die. I prayed to God, ‘Just don’t make it too hard.’ ”
Dr. Raji Majety, a geriatrician at Franciscan Health, said men and women deal with the stress and loneliness of losing a spouse differently.
“Some were the dedicated caregivers to their spouse, and when the spouse passes away, they don’t know what to do with their life,” Majety said. “Some go into full-blown depression and might have to be treated medically. Women deal with stress better and tend to live longer. They have more friends, and they let it out and cry.
“Men tend to internalize their feelings and not deal with the stress as well,” she said. “If a man loses a spouse, he’s more likely to die sooner than a woman who loses a spouse. All these nursing homes are filled with more women than men. They still face loneliness, but they deal better with the stress.”
Majety said the best way to combat the loneliness is getting out and socializing. Seniors can go to senior centers, participate in church activities, book clubs and other activities, and volunteer.
“A lot of my patients volunteer at the hospital and look forward to the socialization,” she said.
For Gus, now 84, moving into Hartsfield Village was the best option because of his limited mobility. He said he had 30 nephews helping him move into his room once he made the decision to go. And it was love at first sight.
“The other residents pulled me out of my shell.”
One of the musicians who performs often for the residents, Frank Rossi, even coaxed Gus into singing. Gus told him to play “Grenada,” and a singing star was reborn. Since then he’s been crowned the Valentine’s Day king, he’s on the residents’ council and is one of the busiest of the residents though confined to a wheelchair.
“As people age, they start to give up so much," said Kathy Morris, Hartsfield recreation director of assisted living. "The kids are grown and gone. The people who needed you don’t any more. You can’t do what you used to do when you were younger, and you’re giving up things you wish you could hang onto.”
Morris helps Hartsfield residents rediscover a purpose in their lives with activities that stimulate memories or create new ones, like the 99-year-old who just crossed riding a motorcycle off his bucket list or the woman who got her first balloon ride.
Music is another important ingredient for seniors because it not only brings back memories, it also gets them up and dancing again or just tapping their feet or clapping to the beat. And smiling.
“No matter how old you get, you never lose the child that is in you,” Morris said. “We do a lot of goofy things to try to encourage that.”