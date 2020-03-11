Region organizations offer support for moms, pet owners and more

“When moms contact us through our Facebook page, we can help them in a few areas,” Bolton said. “One of the main questions we get is about doctors or midwives in the area who will take them as a VBAC mom and be truly supportive of their wishes.”

The group also receives questions about which providers in the area can give them a more gentle or family-centered repeat C-Section, she said.

“We put names in front of them and what are the strong points of that certain provider and why they may be a good fit,” Bolton said.

She says seeking a VBAC or better CBAC experience can be difficult.

“So it’s important for moms to know that there are a list of providers in the area who can give them the support that they are looking for in a birth,” Bolton said.

To reach someone from the Northwest Indiana VBAC/CBAC Support Group, Bolton says to message the group on Facebook — www.facebook.com/nwivbac/ — for the quickest response.

Crohn's and colitis support

Those who live with a chronic illness know how difficult it can be to feel like anyone understands what they are going through.