Region organizations offer support for moms, pet owners and more

Scroll through Facebook and there’s a support group for just about anything.
Rare medical conditions, loneliness, severe acne, romance scam victims and even breakups.
On the less serious side, there’s even a group for “People Who Always Have to Spell Their Names for Other People” and “When I Was Your Age, Pluto Was A Planet.”
Type in nearly any condition, heartache or problem, and find a group that provides support through the comfort and anonymity that the web provides.
However, for those who prefer support a little closer to home, there are several groups that can help those dealing with life-changing challenges, from cancer patients and caregivers, to single parents and the loss of a loved one. Here's a sampling:
Postpartum help
For Natalie Ladra, providing support for others going through postpartum anxiety and depression has been a mission since the birth of her second child.
“I suffered for several months before finally getting the help I needed due to the lack of information or support in our area for postpartum mood disorders,” she said.
In spring 2014, she hosted the area’s first peer support group meeting, called Beyond the Baby Blues - NWI, for new moms suffering from postpartum mood disorders.
“I searched everywhere for a local support group in our area as I knew I couldn’t be the only one who was suffering and wanted to be able to talk with other moms who may be struggling as well,” she said.
Over the years, the group has worked with hundreds of women and their families through meetings, its Facebook page and phone support.
“Peer support from other moms who can relate is so important for a struggling mom,” Ladra said. “There are no limits to the things we discuss, and we allow for people to share as little or as much as they would like.”
Often, one subject will lead to another topic, she said.
“The environment is always safe with no judgment,” Ladra said.
The group also provides a list of referral resources for those who may need additional support.
“Unfortunately there is still a stigma attached to this form of mental illness and many women can feel ashamed to ask for help,” Ladra said. “Our goal is to reach every new mom we can.”
For more information, Ladra can be reached at 219-331-1945.
Parting with pets
A pet's death can be devastating . Kristin Buller, who oversees the PAWS pet loss group, recommends such a group for anyone who has lost a beloved animal.
“It can be an isolating loss to experience, and being with others who are going through the same thing can be very validating and comforting to folks,” she said.
Buller says attendees come from throughout Chicago and Northwest Indiana to talk about grief, coping strategies and self-care.
“It can be especially helpful for people who feel that they don’t have anyone in their life who understands what they are going through.”
The group meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at PAWS Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave.
Call 773-687-4724 or visit pawschicago.org.
Stay-at-home moms
Being a stay-at-home mom can feel challenging and isolating, but one local group is working to ease those frustrations.
“If you’re the kind of person who wants to get out of the house and meet up with people to share stories while your kids can socialize, we’re great for that,” said Alyse Kominakis, a board member of MOMS Club of Valparaiso.
She says moms use the club for referrals and sharing the frustrations of being at home with a sick baby or while potty training a toddler, or for more heavy times in life such as the loss of a parent or postpartum depression.
“Our group is a local chapter of MOMS Club International, and our goal is to provide support for moms who stay home part- or full-time,” she said.
The group holds events during the week, sets up meal trains for members who have had a new baby or underwent major surgery, and organizes service projects in the community.
“The outings we schedule provide an opportunity for moms to meet other moms who are going through similar situations or have been in the same place in their lives previously and can share advice,” Kominakis said. “Some stay-at-home moms struggle with their identity after leaving a full-time job, and there is mom guilt that comes with that. It’s comforting to know you’re not alone.”
The group meets at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Trinity Lutheran Church, 201 Washington St., in Valparaiso. For the Valparaiso chapter, members must live in Porter County, but those who do not live in the county can locate a nearby chapter to them by going to momsclub.org.
For more information, email momsclubvalpo@gmail.com.
Moms-to-be
Moms-to-be also can feel isolated as they try to prepare for the best birth experience.
Beth Bolton, who helps run the Northwest Indiana VBAC/CBAC (Vaginal Birth after Cesarean/Cesarean Birth after a Cesarean) support group, says the organization works to provide local moms the support they need to have a better birth experience, especially those who have previously had a C-Section and wanting a vaginal birth or a better cesarean experience.
“When moms contact us through our Facebook page, we can help them in a few areas,” Bolton said. “One of the main questions we get is about doctors or midwives in the area who will take them as a VBAC mom and be truly supportive of their wishes.”
The group also receives questions about which providers in the area can give them a more gentle or family-centered repeat C-Section, she said.
“We put names in front of them and what are the strong points of that certain provider and why they may be a good fit,” Bolton said.
She says seeking a VBAC or better CBAC experience can be difficult.
“So it’s important for moms to know that there are a list of providers in the area who can give them the support that they are looking for in a birth,” Bolton said.
To reach someone from the Northwest Indiana VBAC/CBAC Support Group, Bolton says to message the group on Facebook — www.facebook.com/nwivbac/ — for the quickest response.
Crohn's and colitis support
Those who live with a chronic illness know how difficult it can be to feel like anyone understands what they are going through.
That’s why the Crohn’s and Colitis Support Group provides a place where that can happen.
“The focus of these groups is for people to feel like they have a place where they feel heard, understood and validated,” said Nicole Chandler, who works as a counselor at Awakenings Counseling Center in Merrillville. “Unfortunately, living with a chronic illness can make you feel ostracized and segregated from healthy or normal people.”
As someone who was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease 14 years ago, she knows what it’s like to feel unheard by family, friends or physicians.
“The benefits of having groups like these allow people to know they aren’t alone,” she said. “This area has gone for approximately 20 years without foundation supported support groups, it’s time that changes.”
The Porter County group meets from 5 to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month usually is held at the Portage Public Library and occasionally the South Haven Public Library. The Lake County group meets from 5 to 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at Awakenings Counseling Center.
Chandler says she keeps an Instagram account for the groups with information about where the next meetings will be held.
She can also be reached at 219-263-9152 or nlafata1747@gmail.com for more information.
Tinnitus support
About every week, Joel Styzens receives a Facebook message from people throughout the U.S. and world.
As the leader of the Chicago Tinnitus Support Group, he knows what it’s like to experience a ringing in the ears that can interfere with life’s most basic moments.
“I remember back in 2006 when I first experienced the onset of my tinnitus and hyperacusis,” he said. “It was a horrible and very lonely and isolating experience.”
That’s when he decided to start a support group that would connect those experiencing tinnitus. Nearly 15% to 20% of people experience this condition, a symptom of an underlying condition such as age-related hearing loss or a circulatory system disorder.
Though the group doesn’t regularly meet in person, Styzens has worked to set up a network so people living with the condition can get the support needed —even if it’s through the computer.
“Because of so much negativity online sometimes, especially in chat rooms, it’s even more important to be able to run across and correspond with someone who has similar or related ear problems who has really worked to figure out ways of remaining sane and staying positive and adapting,” he said.
For more information, contact Styzens at joel@relax-your-ears.com. The Chicago Tinnitus Support Group can be found on Facebook.