Smartphone use not considered an addiction but obsessive dependence can point the way

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 260 million people in the U.S. walk around carrying a smartphone, according to Statista.com. The data service also noted that we spent $77 billion for the latest in technology last year alone.

And in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, weekly usage tallies have skyrocketed as people work from home, stay in touch and keep track of the latest developments, according to a story in the March 24 Washington Post.

All this points to a dependence on smartphones, though mental health experts stop short of classifying it as an addiction.

“I haven’t seen anyone in the medical community classify smartphone addiction as similar or the same classification as other addictions at this time,” says Holly Longstreet, a family medicine practitioner with Community Care Network on staff at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.

“An addiction is typically classified by a behavior or use of a substance that is compulsive and continues even despite adverse outcomes," she continues. "There is some evidence that smartphone use has become excessive and compulsive along with causing significant anxiety when not available or may lead to negative consequences. But while excessive use is understandably problematic, it may not rise to the level of consequences associated with other addictive behaviors.”