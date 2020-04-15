Smartphone use not considered an addiction but obsessive dependence can point the way

More than 260 million people in the U.S. walk around carrying a smartphone, according to Statista.com. The data service also noted that we spent $77 billion for the latest in technology last year alone.
And in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, weekly usage tallies have skyrocketed as people work from home, stay in touch and keep track of the latest developments, according to a story in the March 24 Washington Post.
All this points to a dependence on smartphones, though mental health experts stop short of classifying it as an addiction.
“I haven’t seen anyone in the medical community classify smartphone addiction as similar or the same classification as other addictions at this time,” says Holly Longstreet, a family medicine practitioner with Community Care Network on staff at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.
“An addiction is typically classified by a behavior or use of a substance that is compulsive and continues even despite adverse outcomes," she continues. "There is some evidence that smartphone use has become excessive and compulsive along with causing significant anxiety when not available or may lead to negative consequences. But while excessive use is understandably problematic, it may not rise to the level of consequences associated with other addictive behaviors.”
Even so, Longstreet says that because the study of the effects of technology is still such an evolving area of behavioral medicine, there could come a time when the behaviors or activities surrounding excessive smartphone usage will, in fact, come to be seen as an addiction.
“A smartphone is a delivery device for social media, emails and social contact,” she explains, “and there have been some reports of social media addiction being classified as an addiction.”
While there may not be an official classification for smartphone addiction at this point, Longstreet encourages parents and loved ones to monitor the usage by kids and other family members for signs that a healthy affinity doesn’t morph into something more obsessive. Because the notion of “too much of a good thing” goes back to long before these little portable computers ever entered our lives, and when smartphone use approaches something more closely resembling a true addiction, it may be time to take action and seek professional help when smartphone use gains more aspects of addiction.
“We often consider addiction when there are signs of psychological or physical consequences related to the excessive use,” Longstreet notes. “These can include increased anxiety or depression related to the use of a smartphone, troubled relationships with parents, children, partners secondary to use of the smartphone, eye fatigue or strain, neck pain or muscle strain, trouble sleeping or insomnia.”
