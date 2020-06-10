Smiling and laughter yoga help combat depression, stress and are particularly important now

She said inner resources are used to laugh. She compared it to the way babies giggle even when there isn't something to laugh about.

“We were born with that laughter,” Bamboat said.

Bamboat became a certified laughter yoga instructor about 15 years ago, turning to it when battling bipolar depression.

“It brought back my laugh,” she said.

Because of the way it helped her, she decided to become an instructor to assist others. “I found my purpose,” Bamboat said.

She said she wants help those suffering from depression with their struggles.

“That's what my goal is,” Bamboat said.

Laughing during times of depression could seem difficult for some. Bamboat said people have to be willing, but they can still laugh during those times. When they do, it can bring out joy and peace.

“We have that inside,” Bamboat said.

Another benefit of laughter yoga is its ability to ease her pain.

After suffering a back injury, Bamboat found laughter yoga helped her forget about her aches at times. “Laughter is beautiful for pain,” she said.