Smiling and laughter yoga help combat depression, stress and are particularly important now

Turn that frown upside down because smiling and laughing doesn't just give the appearance of joy.
It could be good for your health.
According to the Association for Psychological Science, it's possible people can lower their heart rate after stressful situations by smiling.
This comes from a University of Kansas study that had participants completing tasks intended to be stressful. It found that stress can be reduced by smiling, even if it's not associated with happy feelings.
In addition to smiling during stressful activities, laughing also can provide benefits.
Laughter yoga is a technique that helps reduce stress, enhance your immune system and improve your mood, said Tanaz Bamboat, a local certified laughter yoga instructor.
“There are so many benefits,” Bamboat said.
She said laughter yoga combines laughter exercises with yoga breathing techniques to help oxygenate the body while pushing out stale air, Bamboat said.
The laughter is intentional in the yoga program, rather than participants laughing because something is humorous.
“It's quite different from laughter that depends on jokes,” Bamboat said.
She said inner resources are used to laugh. She compared it to the way babies giggle even when there isn't something to laugh about.
“We were born with that laughter,” Bamboat said.
Bamboat became a certified laughter yoga instructor about 15 years ago, turning to it when battling bipolar depression.
“It brought back my laugh,” she said.
Because of the way it helped her, she decided to become an instructor to assist others. “I found my purpose,” Bamboat said.
She said she wants help those suffering from depression with their struggles.
“That's what my goal is,” Bamboat said.
Laughing during times of depression could seem difficult for some. Bamboat said people have to be willing, but they can still laugh during those times. When they do, it can bring out joy and peace.
“We have that inside,” Bamboat said.
Another benefit of laughter yoga is its ability to ease her pain.
After suffering a back injury, Bamboat found laughter yoga helped her forget about her aches at times. “Laughter is beautiful for pain,” she said.
Bamboat said laughing exercises could be especially important while the coronavirus has had devastating effects across the world. Though many states have taken steps to relax restrictions on movement, there is still uncertainty, she said.
“Laughing is necessary right now,” Bamboat said, especially when practiced daily for the best results.
She also said simply laughing for several minutes at a time isn't enough.
“You have to be guided,” Bamboat said.
People can contact Bamboat at laughwithtanaz@gmail.com or visit laughteryoga4u.com for information about laughter yoga. She said videos of laughter yoga exercises are available online.
Bamboat said she has provided group instruction at fitness centers, clinics, libraries and other locations. She also has been asked to conduct sessions at workplaces and serve as a keynote speaker during events.
She enjoys working with large groups because smiling and laughing is contagious.
“It makes a positive vibe,” Bamboat said.
Although Bamboat has typically conducted laughter yoga sessions in-person, COVID-19 has moved her session to Zoom and other online methods, and she recently completed an online program for the Lansing Public Library.
Bamboat said she can reach hundreds of people at a time this way. "Technology is wonderful,” she said.
Bamboat said it doesn't matter where she is teaching laughter yoga because “when I see other people happy, it makes me happy.”
