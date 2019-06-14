ST. JOHN — As I walked into the yoga studio, I saw a handful of people laying on padded yoga mats, under blankets, little pillows over their eyes. It looked like nap time, but for adults.
"This ain't bad," I said.
As The Times' fitness-experimenter-in-chief, I have done some hardcore forms of yoga: on a paddleboard in the middle of a lake, in a 105-degree room, atop a horse.
This was not that.
I was at the new Now Yoga Club & Community Center here to try yoga nidra, which I had just learned about but has, as I found out, been around for centuries.
Yoga nidra isn't really yoga. It's essentially a guided meditation that aims to bring participants to a state between being awake and asleep. Nidra, in the language of Sanskrit, literally means "sleep."
"It really slows your brain waves down," my instructor, Annie Bambic, remarked. She says yoga nidra takes people into a deeper state of consciousness than even rapid-eye movement (REM) sleep or being in a coma. The practice is supposed to slow down our "monkey minds," she said, the Buddhist term for when thought patterns are restless, out of control, hard to settle.
She noted that yoga nidra helps people overcome trauma. In fact, the United States military has used it to treat soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder.
"I've never slept better than after I tried yoga nidra," said Sarah Johnson, owner of Now Yoga Club, which opened in April in a strip mall that also includes a salt cave and a cryotherapy studio.
Bambic started off the class by explaining what was supposed to be happening to us, physiologically, during yoga nidra. She said we would be "breathing in specific waves in order to trigger the relaxation response," which "balances the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system, the left and the right brain. In the process our brains shift from beta, an awareness state with lots of brain activity, to alpha, a more relaxed state."
She said our bodies would release serotonin, calming us, and that our brain waves would slow down more, progressing to delta — "the most restorative state in which your organs are regenerated and the stress hormone cortisol is removed from your system." This, she explained, is where people's minds go when they're under anesthesia.
People in modern times rarely get to delta, Bambic said, and thus "our bodies are not powering down and getting a chance to restore themselves."
She said yoga nidra takes you even further, to a place where "your brain is thoughtless — the state is sort of like a complete loss of consciousness, but you remain awake."
She then guided us through the meditation, telling us how to breathe deeply, which body parts to scan, all while not going to sleep.
Over the next 45 minutes, I fell in and out of consciousness, at times going into a dream-like, hypnotic state. I saw images in my mind a few times; I believe a cartoon elephant flew by at one point. Once in a while, everyday thoughts would enter my head, shocking me back into reality. But then Bambic's instructions, along with the calming music and setting, would take me back under.
I can't tell you for sure that I didn't fall asleep. I thought I caught myself snoring a couple times, jolting me up, like I'd just passed out in math class.
By the end, as Bambic brought us out of the meditation with uplifting chants like "a beautiful garden" and "your favorite song", along with the ringing of a bell, I'd forgotten where I was. I rolled onto my side and opened my eyes, to see a Buddha statue I hadn't realized was there. It was brighter in the room than I imagined.
"I don't sleep very well at night. On nights I take yoga nidra, I sleep well," Kristi Blankenship, a Schererville elementary school teacher, said after the class. She said it's the only thing that stops her mind from racing. (For what it's worth, I slept good that night, was relaxed the next day.)
Blankenship's 17-year-old daughter, Kalli, fell asleep during the class. Mom had to wake her up at the end. People in the sessions sometimes snore, or make other audible bodily noises.
Kalli, who's going to be a senior at Lake Central High School, said she was nervous the first time someone asked her to try "sleepy yoga"; she was worried it was some form of "voodoo."
Now, she said, "I love it. I like it because it's different. And you can sleep and no one knows until you don't get up."