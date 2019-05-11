Helicopter parents. Many of us know one. There’s a chance we may even be one.
“A typical description of a helicopter parent is an overprotective parent who is always there to take care of any problems, socially or educationally. They will do a notch more than set up a time for homework and might do it for (their kids) and make sure they get it right. The problem is this doesn’t allow the child to develop coping strategies,” said Dr. Louis J. Kraus, professor and chief of child and adolescent psychiatry at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
Parents adopting this style early on might be cautious about play dates and want to host them and have as much involvement in their child’s life as possible, but it can become more complicated as children get older, according to Kraus.
“There’s a big difference in helping an elementary schooler who needs help and writing a paper for a high schooler,” he said. “In middle school, it becomes more complicated as social activities become more complex. Helicopter parents will do everything they can to make sure the child is protected and taken care of, which might mean extra tutoring and more intervention in social activities, but this is when you want them to develop coping strategies for social struggles.
“Kids need private time and need to have some secrets from their parents in regard to their personal life. Parents shouldn’t know everything their child is doing. It doesn’t allow for appropriate development, but a helicopter parent will want to know everything that is going on. They’ll argue and fight with teachers if they get a bad grade. They’ll do the core of assignments that kids should learn how to do.”
Helicopter parents are master micromanagers. According to Gabrielle Roberts, a pediatric psychologist at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, they’ll do everything from telling toddlers how to play and what to play with, to following them through tunnels and down slides on the playground, to jumping in to prevent them from tripping or falling. As the children progress through school, parents will intervene in peer conflicts, do homework to ensure a good grade or contact the school to keep them from getting detention, she said. Although well-meaning, it prevents kids from learning valuable lessons that come from tough experiences.
“Certainly, these parents give their children ample attention and, with that attention, likely send the message to their child that he or she is cared about, worthy and important,” Roberts said. “Helicopter parents are conscientious and often shield their child from danger or hardship. These are good things, but with helicopter parenting it just becomes ‘too much of a good thing.’”
Continuing to parent this way into the teen years “makes it impossible for them to be independent,” Kraus said. “When they go off to college, these kids often fall apart because they haven’t developed coping strategies.
"Kids need to have skinned knees and bruises as adolescents to have the coping skills to cope in real life."
Sparing kids from disappointment, failure and mistakes also prevents development of emotional regulation and problem-solving skills, creating struggles academically, socially and emotionally. “Some studies have also suggested that helicopter parenting may be correlated with emotional problems like anxiety and depression in the college years. Anecdotally, I would say that children with helicopter parents are often less confident in their own abilities to take on challenges and advocate for themselves,” Roberts said.
Kraus adds that by the time children of helicopter parents get to college, "They’re blind-sided. The parents think they’ve done everything to set them up, but they’ve missed the most important thing — coping strategies.”
The recent college admissions bribery scandal that resulted in the indictment of about 50 people, including college administrators, coaches and some celebrity moms and dads, reveals extreme examples of helicopter parenting.
“The parents involved in this scandal have deprived their children the opportunity to learn from the admissions process — in theory, the first of many major applications — and they have sent the message to their children that they were incapable of earning admission to a good school on their own merit,” Roberts said. "Also consistent with the helicopter-approach, the parents in this case imposed their own value system on their children in terms of what school they needed to attend and what behavior was considered permissible to get there.”
Removing the option of failure also restricts opportunity. As educational reformer John Dewey said: “Failure is instructive. The person who really thinks learns quite as much from his failures as from his successes."