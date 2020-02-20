Methodist hires new chief administrative officer and cardiologist

Methodist Hospitals has named a new chief administrative officer.

The nonprofit health care system with hospitals in Gary and Merrillville hired Marla Hoyer-Lareau as senior vice president and chief administrative officer.

She previously served as CEO of the acute care hospital Vibra and as chief operating officer at Presence Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago. The Valparaiso University graduate, who earned a master's degree from the University of St. Francis and who lives in St. John, also worked for Franciscan for 27 years, most recently as chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services for the Franciscan Hammond, Munster and Dyer campuses.

"Marla has executive expertise in leadership, including building a culture of excellence in patient experience, leading process improvement, managing change and producing and maintaining quality outcomes," Methodist Hospital said in a news release.

New cardiologist joins Methodist

Dr. Jennifer Dochee, a structural interventional cardiologist, recently joined the Methodist Physician Group Network, where she will help treat patients with atherosclerosis, congenital and structural heart disease and heart valve disease.