Methodist hires new chief administrative officer and cardiologist

Methodist Hospitals has named a new chief administrative officer.
The nonprofit health care system with hospitals in Gary and Merrillville hired Marla Hoyer-Lareau as senior vice president and chief administrative officer.
She previously served as CEO of the acute care hospital Vibra and as chief operating officer at Presence Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago. The Valparaiso University graduate, who earned a master's degree from the University of St. Francis and who lives in St. John, also worked for Franciscan for 27 years, most recently as chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services for the Franciscan Hammond, Munster and Dyer campuses.
"Marla has executive expertise in leadership, including building a culture of excellence in patient experience, leading process improvement, managing change and producing and maintaining quality outcomes," Methodist Hospital said in a news release.
New cardiologist joins Methodist
Dr. Jennifer Dochee, a structural interventional cardiologist, recently joined the Methodist Physician Group Network, where she will help treat patients with atherosclerosis, congenital and structural heart disease and heart valve disease.
“Since losing my father to heart attack at age 10, I have dedicated my life to heart care," Dochee said. "The most rewarding aspect of my practice is giving patients with serious heart and vascular issues renewed hope, and doing my very best to help them improve their quality of life.”
She is board-certified in internal medicine. Her areas of expertise include cardiac disorders, coronary angiography, stent replacement, complex high-risk coronary interventions, left atrial appendage occluder device placement, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and intravascular ultrasound.
Her office is located at 5800 Broadway in Merrillville.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 219-884-9180.