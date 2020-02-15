Methodist Hospitals to hold Heart Month seminars and screenings

The Methodist Hospitals is hosting several Heart Month seminars and screenings in February.

A 20/20 Focus on Heart Health

Dr. Andre Artis, a cardiologist, will make a presentation at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the lower lobby of the Northlake Campus, 600 Grant St., Gary.

Blood pressure screenings and CPR lessons begin at 4 p.m.

Call 888-909-3627 to register.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Atrial Fibrillation: Insights into the Most Common Heart Rhythm Disorders

Dr. M. Kamran Aslam, an electrophysiologist, will present a program on atrial fibrillation at 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at Pavilion B of the Southlake Campus, 200 E. 89th Ave., Merrillville.

Atrial fib and blood pressure screenings and CPR lessons begin at 4 p.m. Call 888-909-3627 to register.

Healthy Night Out with the Girls: Cardiovascular Disease in Women and Prevention Strategies

Dr. Jennifer Dochee, a cardiologist, will make a presentation on cardiovascular disease in women at 5 p.m. March 12 on the second floor of Pavilion A of the Southlake Campus, 101 E. 87th Ave., Merrillville.