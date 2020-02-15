You are the owner of this article.
Methodist Hospitals to hold Heart Month seminars and screenings
urgent

Methodist Hospitals to hold Heart Month seminars and screenings

STOCK_Methodist Merrillville

Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

The Methodist Hospitals is hosting several Heart Month seminars and screenings in February. 

A 20/20 Focus on Heart Health

Dr. Andre Artis, a cardiologist, will make a presentation at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the lower lobby of the Northlake Campus, 600 Grant St., Gary.

Blood pressure screenings and CPR lessons begin at 4 p.m.

Call 888-909-3627 to register.

Atrial Fibrillation: Insights into the Most Common Heart Rhythm Disorders

Dr. M. Kamran Aslam, an electrophysiologist, will present a program on atrial fibrillation at 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at Pavilion B of the Southlake Campus, 200 E. 89th Ave., Merrillville.

Atrial fib and blood pressure screenings and CPR lessons begin at 4 p.m. Call 888-909-3627 to register.

Healthy Night Out with the Girls: Cardiovascular Disease in Women and Prevention Strategies

Dr. Jennifer Dochee, a cardiologist, will make a presentation on cardiovascular disease in women at 5 p.m. March 12 on the second floor of Pavilion A of the Southlake Campus, 101 E. 87th Ave., Merrillville.

Blood pressure screenings, hand massages and express manicures begin at 4 p.m. Call 888-909-3627 to register.

