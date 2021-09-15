Mindfulness, seeking help and unplugging can ease pandemic's emotional toll

While the most immediate health effect of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has been the physical manifestation of the virus and the quest to find effective treatment and prevention, another less obvious side effect has been taking a severe psychological toll on many people. Even if they’ve managed to steer clear of the contagion itself, they face the stress and confusion of trying to manage the constant flow of shifting information.

In general, keeping up with the latest guidance from health authorities during a pandemic is a sound idea. But given the many unknowns of COVID-19 (it’s called the novel coronavirus for a reason) and how quickly it evolves, it’s only natural that the information about it would change rapidly. In theory, that’s a good thing — as scientists and researchers discover new details about a virus, it only makes sense that they work to keep the public up to date on the latest developments. In practice, however, 18 months of non-stop information about a global health threat – some of which contradicts previous directives — might be too much for some people to bear.