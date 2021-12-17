Navigating the challenges of spending the holiday with blended families

“The most important thing is to structure the time so it is very clear when each parent will be having the child, and Christmas, in particular, is complex. In some divorce cases they alternate Christmases and other families split Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Sometimes one parent will have a child on Christmas Eve and then transfer child over for Christmas Day,” said Kraus. “If parents are splitting the holiday break from school, the parent who has the first half of the break, will have Christmas. This can impact if they want to go away on a trip.”

If one parent plans on traveling with kids during the break, it makes communication extremely important. “That’s probably the most important part in making sure things go well. If traveling, let the other know they are going to travel,” said Kraus. “It’s important to follow the divorce agreement and that they are able to take the child out of state or out of the country. The traveling parent should make sure they can be reached by phone at least on a daily basis.”

If traveling requires written permission, Kraus recommends giving it. “There’s no reason not to sign,” he said.