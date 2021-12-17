Navigating the challenges of spending the holiday with blended families

The holidays are a happy time for many families, but it doesn’t mean it’s an easy time. Woven into the seasonal stress can be the challenge of celebrating the holiday among divorced or blended families. It can be difficult for kids and parents as they try to navigate multiple households, co-mingling with step-parents and their families and working out schedules.
“When you look at success or lack of success of parents working together who are divorced or in the process of divorce, it’s all going to be dependent on the parents’ relationship with one another. It actually has nothing to do with the child. If parents are getting along better and say they’re going to work together for the kids, it will be much better for the children,” said Dr. Louis J. Kraus, director of Forensic Psychiatry and Chief of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry with Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
Setting boundaries, good communication and good planning are critical to creating a peaceful holiday in such situations, according to Kraus, who is also a court-appointed custody evaluator and author of two books on child custody. When parents can put aside differences and work together, it can make for not just a more pleasant holiday, but also provide positive examples and lessons for everyone involved.
On the go
“The most important thing is to structure the time so it is very clear when each parent will be having the child, and Christmas, in particular, is complex. In some divorce cases they alternate Christmases and other families split Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Sometimes one parent will have a child on Christmas Eve and then transfer child over for Christmas Day,” said Kraus. “If parents are splitting the holiday break from school, the parent who has the first half of the break, will have Christmas. This can impact if they want to go away on a trip.”
If one parent plans on traveling with kids during the break, it makes communication extremely important. “That’s probably the most important part in making sure things go well. If traveling, let the other know they are going to travel,” said Kraus. “It’s important to follow the divorce agreement and that they are able to take the child out of state or out of the country. The traveling parent should make sure they can be reached by phone at least on a daily basis.”
If traveling requires written permission, Kraus recommends giving it. “There’s no reason not to sign,” he said.
“Having a peaceful holiday with children when parents live separately will take effort from both parties and can be stressful,” said Megan Davitian, a licensed clinical social worker with Behavioral Health Services at Community Healthcare System.
Stay positive
Besides not badmouthing the other parent, Davitan recommends keeping the children informed of the plans, maintaining traditions when possible and allowing the child to feel connected to the parent who isn’t there with a framed photo or personal item from them.
“No matter the family dynamic, the goal of planning ahead for the holidays is to maintain a mutual respect and healthy boundaries,” said Davitian. “Separation, especially surrounding the holidays, is difficult for both parents and children.”
She also reminds parents to minimize or eliminate negativity.
“Demonstrating emotional intelligence and choosing battles appropriately will allow for well-adjusted children,” she said. “Not all battles are worth the fight — meaning, not all negativity is worth the time and attention. It is best to put that time and attention into things that matter. Self-reflection allows establishing and maintaining healthy boundaries.”
Splitting time
“There is no easy answer regarding how split schedules or sharing holiday time; however, boundaries should be implemented by scheduling parenting time ahead of time rather than negotiating on the spot,” said Erica Villasenor, a licensed clinical social worker with Behavioral Health Services at Community Healthcare System. “Planning parenting time at least three months in advance could resolve any unnecessary conflict and confrontation in front of the children. The goal of establishing planned parenting time is to allow compromise. If both parties are unable to conclude or compromise, the parenting guidelines established by the state should be implemented.”
Dealing with an ex-spouse or partner’s families can mean being around people who may have a history of poor interactions. “If your relationship with your ex-spouse/ex-partner’s family is not positive, then healthy boundaries should be placed” said Villasenor. “For example, you and your ex may establish a boundary regarding no negative talk regarding either parent by family members. Additionally, you and your ex-partner can discuss what that conversation would look like if those boundaries were crossed.”
Kraus said there are couples who get along well and can still spend time together with their children. “When you have birthdays and holidays where both parties can continue to be there together, that’s a good divorce and it’s the best for the kids,” he said. “In a nonconflict custody case, parents can get along well with each other and those in their new relationships. It’s ideal. It’s best for the children, but way less common. ”
“Being together with an ex-spouse/partner for the holidays promotes good mental and physical health for child/children who may be experiencing the separation/divorce of their parents,” Villasenor said. “Divorce is a form of loss and grief due to conflicting feelings caused by some form of change or patterned behavior, therefore, new routines should be established slowly in segments to reinforce and adjust to a new patterned routine behavior.”