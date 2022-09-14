Near-death experience leads to new outlook, 'transformed' body for Anytime Fitness client

Dean DeLisle typically exercised six days a week, and it was that dedication that helped pull him through a nearly fatal medical emergency.

Last October, the 59-year-old Hammond native's heart stopped functioning properly as he was being transported by ambulance, and a medical team had to resuscitate him.

“That’s just such a scary feeling not knowing if that’s it,” DeLisle said. “You rethink a lot of things in life. You see things differently.”

With his new lease on life, DeLisle stepped up his workout routine, an effort for which he won a body transformation competition at Anytime Fitness just months later.

Ethan Koontz, a coach at Anytime Fitness in Dyer, said he was excited to help DeLisle, a client and friend, to improve his health and win the contest.

“It was a pretty awesome feeling,” Koontz said. “Especially from that story, the fact that he literally came back from the dead to win this challenge.”

DeLisle said he wasn’t experiencing any symptoms before his medical emergency, but he had been pushing himself hard with work.

“Probably just overtaxed my body,” he said.

After one work trip, DeLisle was at Midway International Airport waiting for another flight to Texas.

He started coughing.

“I’m just coughing up a pink foam and then, all of a sudden, I can’t breathe, and I drop to my knees,” DeLisle said.

A worker with a radio was nearby, and DeLisle told the person to call paramedics. He lost consciousness and was told he coded while being transferred to the hospital.

“They brought me back in the ambulance,” he said.

He woke up in a hospital bed on a ventilator.

Many tests were done, and DeLisle was told his lungs filled with fluid and his heart was working harder than normal.

“My body was shutting down, nobody knows why, probably from exhaustion,” DeLisle said.

Further testing, including an angiogram, ruled out a heart attack.

DeLisle also said doctors indicated he might not have survived if he hadn't been exercising as often as he was.

“Because I was working out, it allowed my body to survive through the trauma,” he said.

After receiving medical clearance, DeLisle was back in the gym 10 days later.

“Anytime Fitness has become like a family place; it’s like walking into another home when you come here,” DeLisle said. “You don’t forget that.”

Koontz said he didn't believe it when he heard what happened to DeLisle. “It was pretty scary,” he said.

When DeLisle returned to the gym, Koontz said he took things easy with him until doctors a;;owed more intense workouts.

In the spring, Koontz told DeLisle about the six-week body transformation challenge.

DeLisle decided to enter the contest, and Koontz worked with him to adjust his diet and increase training, which included lifting lighter weights with more reps and completing more high-intensity interval training.

“Basically, getting his heart rate up the whole time while still lifting weights,” Koontz said.

Out of 81 clients from seven Anytime Fitness locations, Koontz placed first in the contest.

Eric White, a regional coach at Anytime Fitness, said the gym has a body composition scanner that calculates a person’s bio age based on body fat, body water and fluids and more.

“My body age dropped three years during the contest,” DeLisle said.

As excited as Koontz was to see DeLisle win, he was happier knowing DeLisle’s health improved.

“They don’t just become your client, they become someone you care about and you want them to do well,” he said of DeLisle and his other clients. “I get to see a good friend do better in life, and that’s enough for me.”

DeLisle said he also enjoys seeing others succeed, putting an emphasis on inspiring others. But since his medical issue, there’s been “a different feeling and intent doing it” to encourage more people. He’s even working toward establishing a foundation to help school children.

“Live everyday like it’s your last,” DeLisle said.