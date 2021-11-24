New approaches to continued pandemic limits, traditional stressors

Though face coverings are ideal when gathering indoors, they are not always feasible when consuming food and beverages.

Dr. Erica Kaufman West, of the Franciscan Physician Network, noted ways for hosts to keep guests spread apart.

“Splitting the eating areas up, so that there’s not just one large kitchen island to stand around, can help disperse people,” said Kaufman West, who specializes in infectious diseases. “Keep windows open if it’s not terribly cold.”

And as you’re preparing to host or attend a holiday gathering, the stress could pile on. The Mayo Clinic advises ways to reduce anxiety and better enjoy the holidays.

“Don't let the holidays become something you dread,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “Instead, take steps to prevent the stress and depression that can descend during the holidays. Learn to recognize your holiday triggers, such as financial pressures or personal demands, so you can combat them before they lead to a meltdown. With a little planning and some positive thinking, you can find peace and joy during the holidays.”

The pandemic and other situations can mean adjustments to family traditions. The Mayo Clinic said holiday gatherings don’t have to be perfect or even the same as they have been.