New approaches to continued pandemic limits, traditional stressors

It looks like more people will be gathering for the holidays this year, but there are still precautions to take to keep friends and family healthy.
One of the easiest ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is getting the vaccine or a booster if you’re eligible.
“Protect those not yet eligible for vaccination such as young children by getting yourself and other eligible people around them vaccinated,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To determine eligibility and where to get the shots, visit www.vaccines.gov.
Another key is to skip gatherings if you are sick.
For those planning to host holiday functions, there are a variety of options to consider.
According to the CDC, there's no evidence that people can directly spread COVID by handling or eating food.
“However, people sharing utensils and congregating around food service areas can pose a risk,” the CDC said.
Instead of serving buffet-style, hosts can offer individually plated meals.
Using disposable cutlery and dishes can prevent the spread of germs.
“If disposable items are not feasible or desirable, ensure that all non-disposable food service items are handled with gloves and washed with dish soap and hot water or in a dishwasher,” the CDC said.
Though face coverings are ideal when gathering indoors, they are not always feasible when consuming food and beverages.
Dr. Erica Kaufman West, of the Franciscan Physician Network, noted ways for hosts to keep guests spread apart.
“Splitting the eating areas up, so that there’s not just one large kitchen island to stand around, can help disperse people,” said Kaufman West, who specializes in infectious diseases. “Keep windows open if it’s not terribly cold.”
And as you’re preparing to host or attend a holiday gathering, the stress could pile on. The Mayo Clinic advises ways to reduce anxiety and better enjoy the holidays.
“Don't let the holidays become something you dread,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “Instead, take steps to prevent the stress and depression that can descend during the holidays. Learn to recognize your holiday triggers, such as financial pressures or personal demands, so you can combat them before they lead to a meltdown. With a little planning and some positive thinking, you can find peace and joy during the holidays.”
The pandemic and other situations can mean adjustments to family traditions. The Mayo Clinic said holiday gatherings don’t have to be perfect or even the same as they have been.
“Choose a few to hold to, and be open to creating new ones,” the Mayo Clinic said of traditions.
And remember, you don’t always need to see eye-to-eye with loved ones.
“Try to accept family members and friends as they are, even if they don't live up to all of your expectations,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “Set aside grievances until a more appropriate time for discussion. And be understanding if others get upset or distressed when something goes awry.”
Finally, don’t set aside healthy habits during the holidays.
That includes getting appropriate sleep, keeping up with exercises and avoiding excessive eating and alcohol.
“Don't let the holidays become a free-for-all,” the Mayo Clinic said. “Overindulgence only adds to your stress and guilt.”