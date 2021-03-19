New lung cancer screening rule opens more people to early detection

As more Americans are about to become eligible for lung cancer screenings thanks to new guidelines, local hospital officials say they are hopeful more people will take advantage of these life-saving tools.

As the country’s top cancer killer, lung cancer causes more than 135,000 deaths every year. In many cases, lung cancer is diagnosed too late, dropping chances of survival dramatically.

While annual low-dose computerized tomography (CT) scans can catch lung cancer earlier and improve a patient’s prognosis, the scan has only been available to older individuals with a heavier history of smoking, unless a doctor’s order is provided.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended updating the eligibility for these screenings to anyone who is 50 to 80 years old, has smoked at least 20 “pack years” and either still smokes or has quit within the last 15 years.

A “pack year” is defined as someone smoking an average of one pack of cigarettes each day for a year. For example, an individual could qualify for a low-dose CT scan under this new criteria by smoking one pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years.