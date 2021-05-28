 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New online tool at Franciscan Health Family Birth Centers educates expectant parents
urgent

New online tool at Franciscan Health Family Birth Centers educates expectant parents

New online tool at Franciscan Health Family Birth Centers educates expectant parents

The YoMingo app is shown.

 Provided

A positive pregnancy test can leave first-time parents-to-be with a lot of questions.

A new online tool at Franciscan Health’s Family Birth Centers will guide expectant parents through pregnancy, birth and newborn care.

To qualify, nonprofits must serve vulnerable populations in communities that are served by Franciscan Health. The health care system is particularly looking for programs that would help populations most in need, such as at-risk youths, refugees and immigrants, those with chronically low resources, and victims of systemic racism.

The health care system is offering the YoMingo app to offer evidence-based parent education to its patients. Also available online at a website, it teaches people about pregnancy, labor, birth, postpartum, breastfeeding and care of newborns.

The YoMingo app features tools like a contraction timer, kick counter, diaper log, feeding log and journal. It provides milestones, trackers and other information about what they can expect.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

“We are excited to introduce YoMingo to our patients. This digital application will be an asset to patients as they navigate through their pregnancy and post-partum periods. New parents will also benefit from the newborn and, if they should need it, NICU educational modules that the program offers,” Franciscan Health Crown Point Family Birth Center director Carrie Renschen said.

OBGYNs and pediatricians at Franciscan Physician Network, as well as physicians with hospital privileges there, can give patients access to YoMingo. Available in multiple languages and on any device, the app can be downloaded for free on the App Store or Google Play after users register for accounts and get an email with login instructions.

It complements Franciscan Health’s existing perinatal education classes, which can be found on FranciscanHealth.org.

For more information, call 317-528-5099.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts