New online tool at Franciscan Health Family Birth Centers educates expectant parents

A positive pregnancy test can leave first-time parents-to-be with a lot of questions.

A new online tool at Franciscan Health’s Family Birth Centers will guide expectant parents through pregnancy, birth and newborn care.

The health care system is offering the YoMingo app to offer evidence-based parent education to its patients. Also available online at a website, it teaches people about pregnancy, labor, birth, postpartum, breastfeeding and care of newborns.

The YoMingo app features tools like a contraction timer, kick counter, diaper log, feeding log and journal. It provides milestones, trackers and other information about what they can expect.

“We are excited to introduce YoMingo to our patients. This digital application will be an asset to patients as they navigate through their pregnancy and post-partum periods. New parents will also benefit from the newborn and, if they should need it, NICU educational modules that the program offers,” Franciscan Health Crown Point Family Birth Center director Carrie Renschen said.