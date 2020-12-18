New treatment offering hope for those suffering from COPD

For patients who suffer from emphysema, breathing can be a daily battle.
Emphysema is a lung condition that causes shortness of breath and is a form of COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. More than 3 million people have been diagnosed with emphysema in the United States.
One minimally invasive procedure, however, is offering hope. The treatment, called the Zephyr Valve system, has been shown to vastly improve the quality of life of a patient who is struggling with COPD and severe emphysema.
Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Northwestern are among just a few hospitals within a couple hours of Northwest Indiana that offer the procedure.
Dr. Faisal Khan, medical director for Interventional Pulmonology and Respiratory Services at Franciscan Indianapolis, has been leading the Zephyr initiative at the hospital since earlier this year, shortly after it was approved for use in the United States.
“This procedure is meant for patients with certain severity and type of advanced COPD,” he said. “It helps relieve sensation of shortness of breath, improves ability to breathe deeper and improves quality of life.”
Until the Zephyr procedure became available to patients, their options were limited to highly invasive procedures, including lung transplants. Under this newer treatment, doctors perform a 30- to 60-minute bronchoscopy that does not require an incision.
Doctors place an average of four tiny valves into a patient’s airway. These valves block the diseased parts of the lung and reduce hyperinflation of the damaged areas, Khan said.
In patients who suffer from emphysema, the inner walls of air sacs in the lungs weaken. This, in turn, creates larger air spaces rather than several tiny ones, reducing the surface area available for gas exchange and causing shortness of breath.
The Zephyr procedure instead allows healthier lung tissue to expand, which eases pressure off the diaphragm.
“For patients who qualify after initial outpatient testing, it’s one procedure in the Endoscopy suite to deploy the valves,” Khan said. “In general, no further procedure is required unless the valves need to be readjusted, which is not a frequent issue.”
The difference in quality of life for many patients is dramatic.
“Patients can do everyday tasks with less shortness of breath, and the fear of going out and having an attack of breathlessness goes down,” Khan said. “They’re able to breathe deeper and some patients notice improvement in their walking distance. All this leads to improvement in quality of life.”
