New treatment offering hope for those suffering from COPD

Doctors place an average of four tiny valves into a patient’s airway. These valves block the diseased parts of the lung and reduce hyperinflation of the damaged areas, Khan said.

In patients who suffer from emphysema, the inner walls of air sacs in the lungs weaken. This, in turn, creates larger air spaces rather than several tiny ones, reducing the surface area available for gas exchange and causing shortness of breath.

The Zephyr procedure instead allows healthier lung tissue to expand, which eases pressure off the diaphragm.

“For patients who qualify after initial outpatient testing, it’s one procedure in the Endoscopy suite to deploy the valves,” Khan said. “In general, no further procedure is required unless the valves need to be readjusted, which is not a frequent issue.”

The difference in quality of life for many patients is dramatic.

“Patients can do everyday tasks with less shortness of breath, and the fear of going out and having an attack of breathlessness goes down,” Khan said. “They’re able to breathe deeper and some patients notice improvement in their walking distance. All this leads to improvement in quality of life.”

