New treatments making headway against migraines

It can begin with mild discomfort and quickly become intense, throbbing pain on one or both sides of the head. Eventually, nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light may emerge.

They’re symptoms many women will quickly recognize. Migraines affect one in five women, who account for nearly 75% of migraine sufferers, according to the U.S. Office on Women’s Health.

Yet migraines are just one type of headache that can put a halt to anyone’s day, at times causing chronic suffering. Researchers estimate that as many as two in three adults get tension headaches, which cause mild to moderate pain around the head but don’t cause other symptoms such as those associated with migraines. There are also cluster headaches, which often involve the eye, nose and skin on the same side as the pain.

While each of these types of headaches are uncomfortable, Region medical experts say they have one other thing in common: Treatments are readily available to  help minimize suffering.

“There are many different treatments and medications available today so patients should not have to suffer from headaches,” said Mary Hoffman, a nurse practitioner in the headache clinic at Methodist Hospitals.

One new treatment option includes the use of CGRP inhibitors, which block the release of calcitonin gene-related peptides associated with migraines.

“The CGRP protein causes inflammation, which causes the pain of the migraine,” Hoffman said.

While some medications prevent migraines, others can stop this type of headache after it begins.

“Many medications are available for both preventive and abortive treatment in pill form, injections, nasal sprays and IV infusions,” Hoffman said.

Dr. Tommasina Papa-Rugino, a Franciscan Physician Network neurologist, says Botox is another option for migraine sufferers who don’t want drug therapy as part of their treatment plans.

“One of the beauties about Botox is that it’s not something you are taking orally, so you don’t have systemic side effects and you don’t have interactions with anything else you may be taking,” she said.

Patients who experience migraines more than 15 times per month can benefit from this treatment that is known for its aesthetic uses.

“It’s a preventive medicine and is usually injected by a neurologist,” Papa-Rugino said. “On average, it can prevent up to nine headache days per month. In a lot of our patients, we find that it is very helpful and can prevent more than that.”

Why Botox is effective isn’t completely known, she says, but researchers believe it helps relax the muscles and blocks chemicals that carry pain signals from a person’s brain.

“Interesting enough, this was discovered in people who were getting Botox for aesthetic reasons, and they reported the injections were helping their migraines,” she said.

A number of factors can cause migraines, Papa-Rugino said. In some cases, simply removing triggers from a person’s lifestyle can reduce episodes.

“In some people, it can be MSG or wine, and you can stop eating or drinking that to avoid the triggers,” she said.

In other situations, hormonal fluctuations, stressors, a lack of sleep and changes in barometric pressure can cause migraines.

“Migraines aren’t just head pain,” Papa-Rugino said. “Sometimes migraine patients might not be taken seriously because some say, ‘It’s just a headache.’  But it’s not just a headache. Migraine patients may have to stay home from work, but also miss social events. There are a lot of people who miss family events and their children’s events.”

In addition to CGRP inhibitors and Botox, other treatments include medications commonly used for health conditions such as seizures and blood pressure, Papa-Rugino said.

While one medication may work well for one patient, a different course of treatment is better for another patient, Hoffman says.

“I listen to the patient’s concerns and try to get an idea of what treatment would work best for them,” she said.

For example, if a college student is experiencing migraines, Hoffman says she may opt to medications that have a “brain fog” side effect.

“Getting to know the patient and what they have tried for headaches in the past is so important to finding the right treatment to start,” she said.

Name that headache

Headaches are common, with the World Health Organization estimating that almost half of the adult population has had a headache at least once in the last year.

Mary Hoffman, a nurse practitioner in the headache clinic at Methodist Hospitals, says some of the most common headaches include tension, cluster and migraines.

“Tension headaches are a dull pain or feeling of pressure,” she said. “It’s like a tight band around our head, but can also be in your neck.”

Tension headaches can last from 30 minutes to a week.

“Cluster headaches, as the name says, come in clusters,” Hoffman said. “The headache can last for days to weeks and is usually on one side and causes severe pain.”

Migraines often present with throbbing pain, mostly on one side of the head. Nausea or sensitivity to light and sound may accompany the pain.

“Some patients with migraines can have an aura, which is a sign that a migraine is coming,” Hoffman said. “The auras can be anything from seeing flashes of light, visual changes or seeing zigzags. Auras can even affect your speech and cause numbness or tingling.”

