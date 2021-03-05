Northwest Indiana spine surgeon ranks among top 1% of nation's most honored doctors

A Northwest Indiana spine surgeon has brought home a slew of awards and ranked in the top 1% of America’s Most Honored Doctors.

Franciscan Health's orthopedic surgeon Nitin Khann won several patient care awards last year after using cutting-edge technology to treat back pain.

Vitals, a New Jersey-based health care database company, honored Khann with a Compassionate Doctor Award, an On-Time Doctor Award and a Patients’ Choice Award. He also has become a five-year honoree for the Compassionate Doctor Award and Patients’ Choice Award based on patient reviews.

“Treating patients as family members has always been a guiding force in my approach,” he said.

Khanna prioritizes patient-first care and works with state-of-the-art technology such as an O-arm surgical imaging system that provides 3D images in real time during surgery, allowing for minimally invasive procedures and quicker recoveries. He performed 236 spine surgeries in 2020 with no infections.

He plans to become one of the first surgeons in Indiana to use augmented reality during spine surgery.

“We have come a long way with minimally invasive spine surgery, disc replacement and safe spine surgery at Franciscan Health Dyer,” Khanna said.