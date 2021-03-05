 Skip to main content
Northwest Indiana spine surgeon ranks among top 1% of nation's most honored doctors
urgent

Dr. Nitin Khanna

 Provided

A Northwest Indiana spine surgeon has brought home a slew of awards and ranked in the top 1% of America’s Most Honored Doctors.

Franciscan Health's orthopedic surgeon Nitin Khann won several patient care awards last year after using cutting-edge technology to treat back pain.

Vitals, a New Jersey-based health care database company, honored Khann with a Compassionate Doctor Award, an On-Time Doctor Award and a Patients’ Choice Award. He also has become a five-year honoree for the Compassionate Doctor Award and Patients’ Choice Award based on patient reviews.

“Treating patients as family members has always been a guiding force in my approach,” he said.

Khanna prioritizes patient-first care and works with state-of-the-art technology such as an O-arm surgical imaging system that provides 3D images in real time during surgery, allowing for minimally invasive procedures and quicker recoveries. He performed 236 spine surgeries in 2020 with no infections.

He plans to become one of the first surgeons in Indiana to use augmented reality during spine surgery.

“We have come a long way with minimally invasive spine surgery, disc replacement and safe spine surgery at Franciscan Health Dyer,” Khanna said.

He has published six papers on minimally invasive spine surgery that were presented at the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery, as well as writings on minimally invasive spine surgery and a safe return to spinal surgery during the pandemic.

“Working together through the years has allowed for an extremely low complication rate. This can only be accomplished with an interdisciplinary team of nursing, anesthesia and surgical techs,” he said.

For more information, visit FranciscanHealth.org/health-care-services/spine-surgery.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

