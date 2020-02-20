Nuns and other bowlers raise nearly $19,000 to help uninsured

Bowlers, including nuns with the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, raised $18,912 to help the uninsured and underinsured in North Lake County.

More than 230 bowlers took over all 48 lanes of Stardust Bowl III in Dyer for the sixth annual Rolling for a Reason Catherine McAuley Bowling Fundraiser earlier this month. The sold-out event benefited the Catherine McAuley Clinic so it could provide medical care to the needy.

“I am extremely grateful for the overwhelming support from our community sponsors and Franciscan Health physicians, nurses and employees,” said Rick Peltier, executive director of the Franciscan Health Foundation–Northern Indiana.

The Catherine McAuley Clinic at 5530 Hohman Ave. in Hammond was created in 1996 to help the medically underserved in North Lake County. The volunteer-based medical clinic provides medical care and referral services to the uninsured and underinsured.

“A special ‘thank you’ to Dr. Art Branco and the Branco family for being champions of our success since the inaugural event six years ago," Peltier said. "Dr. Branco is the heart and soul of our McAuley Clinic annual bowling fundraiser and the true driver of the event’s growth."