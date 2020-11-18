A little planning, brown-bagging can keep you eating well on the road

Stops along the way

While you may think that the only snacks at gas stations, convenience stores and airport shops are candy bars, chips and sodas, you'll find some healthy upgrades.

Most offer limited amounts of fresh and dried fruits, nuts, protein bars, cheese sticks, pretzels, yogurt and bottled water. Some even carry pre-made salads, hummus and raw vegetables. Cheese sticks or protein bar (protein), an apple or banana (carbohydrate) and mixed nuts or peanuts (fat) make a decent meal. If you are able to find a salad or raw veggies all the better.

Have water available at all times, especially when flying, because it’s easy to become dehydrated. The last thing you want to do is arrive at your destination hangry with a headache.

Airport security

Don't pack foods in your carry-on that are liquid or gel-like in consistency, such as soups, sauces, yogurts, puddings and drinks. Meats, protein bars, nuts, whole or cut fruits and vegetables, firm cheeses and sandwiches are allowed through security. All foods must be wrapped or in a container. Whole pieces of fruit that are unpeeled are fine. If you ate half your apple, wrap the uneaten half or it’s gone.

Back-up ideas