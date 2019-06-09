It’s Monday morning and you’ve made the decision to eat healthy. You walk into work and there's a box of your favorite doughnuts in the break room. The sweet aroma of yeast, chocolate, and jelly fills the air. Even the colored sprinkles are calling your name.
This is the typical office: candy jars on desks, meeting rooms adorned with platters of cookies, an abundance of coffee, pizzas delivered for lunch, a smorgasbord luring you off the healthy eating wagon. How can you resist?
Plan ahead
Since you know the derailment pattern, make a game plan and stick to it. Start by eating a nutritionally sound breakfast.
Examples:
- Greek yogurt or oatmeal with nuts and berries
- Omelet with spinach and feta
- Protein smoothie (add greens)
- Whole grain toast with nut butter
- Meat and vegetables leftover from dinner
- Scrambled egg and corn tortilla wrap with salsa
If you’re not a fan of breakfast before work, pack it to go. Hard boiled eggs and a piece of fruit are quick. When the doughnuts start calling, eat what you brought. Beginning your day with whole unprocessed foods offers a list of benefits, including reducing body fat, balancing blood sugars, and improving energy and mood.
Also start your day by drinking a couple glasses of water. This will keep you hydrated and set you up for continued success. Many times what we think of as hunger is dehydration. The average amount of water you need in a day is your weight divided by two, in ounces. Use your favorite beverage container so you know how much water you are consuming. Staying hydrated also keeps you sharp and on top of your health goals.
Great snacks
When the mid-morning or afternoon slump hits, go for the snacks on your desk. Make your own nut or trail mix by combining your favorite unsalted nuts with dried fruit, coconut, dark chocolate chips, seeds, and anything else that appeals to you. Nuts provide fiber, protein, those good omega-3 fatty acids, and quick energy. The key is to eat just a handful or two.
Other ideas for snacks — or even lunch:
- Individual servings of hummus, mashed avocado spread, guacamole, and vegetables, whole grain or gluten-free crackers, and organic corn chips for dipping
- Small containers of nut butter or cheese with apple or pear slices
- Fresh fruit
- Tuna
- Yogurt
- Homemade protein bars
Bring your lunch
Your imagination is the limit when it comes to packing a delicious lunch: leftovers, salads of any variety, lettuce or tortilla wraps with your choice of fillings, fruit and vegetables. If you have a sweet tooth, homemade anything is better than something from the vending machine.
Make allowances
As you shift your eating and snacking habits, you could start a trend. The office staff may fill snack jars with nuts instead of chocolates, bring in homemade protein bars instead of doughnuts, and have assorted fruits, vegetables and cheeses instead of those cookie platters.
When your favorite doughnuts appear in the break room, savor that first bite. If it’s amazing, enjoy it. If it’s not, let the rest go. In either case, get back on your wagon.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com.