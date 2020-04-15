Chosen wisely, carbonated beverages can provide needed minerals, aid digestion and more

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bubbles are fun, at any age. I remember enjoying an occasional ginger ale as a child, and the bubbles tickling my nose. They always made me giggle.

Those delightful bubbles are still around in a variety of beverages, including a growing number of sparkling waters. When it comes to our health, are these as beneficial as plain water? Do they cause any harm?

Carbon dioxide gives sparkling, or carbonated, water its fizz. This can occur naturally, as in sparkling mineral water, or can be man-made, as in club soda, soda water and seltzer water. The sensation from drinking a carbonated beverage is caused by a reaction that occurs in our mouths that changes carbon dioxide bubbles into carbonic acid. The “bite” of carbonation, which is what tickled my nose, is chemical rather than physical.

In the case of sparkling mineral water, the sparkle and the minerals come from a natural source. Vital minerals found in this type of water include magnesium, calcium, sodium and potassium. Because sparkling mineral water comes from various springs, the mineral content varies by brand. These mineral waters also commonly contain bicarbonate, a component found in the human body that helps maintain the proper pH of the blood, so it doesn’t become too acidic or too basic.