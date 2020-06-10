Fad diets have served up common low-cal recommendations with quirky twists

Sleeping Beauty Diet

With the 1970s, diets and diet pills increased in popularity. Sleeping Beauty dieters took sedatives, because you're not eating when you’re sleeping.

Scarsdale Diet

The hit of the 1980s, Scarsdale promised a 20-pound weight loss in two weeks while eating a lot of protein and no snacks. But the crash diet that severely reduces calories to less than 1,000 a day and carbs is meant to be followed for 7 to 14 days. On for 14, off for 14, and so it goes.

“Any diet that promises more than 1 to 2 pounds of weight loss a week is not likely sustainable. Fad diets can leave you in a worse place than when you started," says Twardy. "Let’s say you rapidly lose 30 pounds and with it you lose fat, muscle and likely some fluid. Now, let’s say you don’t maintain this weight loss, and gain back the weight. Your weight may be the same as it was, but your body composition has now changed due to the muscle loss and fat gain."

Atkins Diet

Developed in 1972 by Dr. Robert Atkins, reached peak popularity in the 1990s. Like others, the four-phase diet focused on eating protein and fat, avoiding high carbohydrate foods.