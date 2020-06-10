Fad diets have served up common low-cal recommendations with quirky twists

Fad diets have been around for more than 200 years. Some themes recur: low carbohydrate, high protein, fasting and juicing, to name a few. But others are one-off for a reason, which will become clear as we look back at some of them.
Cigarette Diet
During the late 1920s the cigarette diet emerged as part of a marketing campaign by tobacco company Lucky Strike. It encouraged women to reach for a cigarette instead of a sugary treat for weight management.
Almost a century later, with the knowledge of the health risks of smoking and despite the struggles some face when quitting, “no one should have to think that smoking and excess body weight create an either/or dilemma," said Dr. Michael Simpson, Community Care Network obesity medicine physician on staff at the the Healthy 4 Life weight loss program at St. Mary Medical Center. It is not healthy to continue to smoke and it is not healthy to be above ideal body weight."
Grapefruit and cabbage
The Grapefruit, or Hollywood, Diet showed up after the cigarette craze. The idea was that by eating a grapefruit or having grapefruit juice with every meal, the enzymes in the citrus would burn fat.
But the diet's 1,000-calorie limit, not the enzymes, is what promoted the quick weight loss. (An average adult requires requires 2,000-2,500 calories a day.)
Similarly, the Cabbage Soup Diet promoted quick weight loss also, 10 to 15 pounds per week. This consisted of eating mostly cabbage soup with small amounts of meat, vegetables and fruit. Both of these were, and are, highly restrictive diets.
“Fad diets typically are diets that promise fast weight loss, eliminate foods or food groups that often contain necessary nutrients and/or don’t follow the standard dietary recommended guidelines, tending to be way above or below certain food groups or nutrients," said Kristal Twardy, registered dietitian with the Franciscan Midwest Bariatric Institute and Franciscan WELLCARE. "These diets don’t end in long-term weight loss and health benefits for the majority of people who try them.”
Drinking Man's Diet
When it arrived in 1964, this diet promised weight loss by consuming as much alcohol as you like, as long as you avoided carbs. No bread and pasta beyond 60 grams a day.
Distilled spirits are carb free (not calorie free) — it’s the mixers and beers that can add up. A typical DMD meal might be a huge steak, salad with a creamy dressing, veggies and multiple cocktails, a very early version of a high-protein, high-booze, low-carb diet. Men and women enjoyed this way of life, and they lost weight.
The diet’s originator, Robert Cameron, lived to 98, and claimed that this diet was more fun and life-affirming than the cabbage soup diet. But overindulging in alcohol can increase your risk of nutritional deficiencies over time and may contribute to gradual weight gain and other serious health conditions including diabetes, heart disease, liver problems and cancer.
Sleeping Beauty Diet
With the 1970s, diets and diet pills increased in popularity. Sleeping Beauty dieters took sedatives, because you're not eating when you’re sleeping.
Scarsdale Diet
The hit of the 1980s, Scarsdale promised a 20-pound weight loss in two weeks while eating a lot of protein and no snacks. But the crash diet that severely reduces calories to less than 1,000 a day and carbs is meant to be followed for 7 to 14 days. On for 14, off for 14, and so it goes.
“Any diet that promises more than 1 to 2 pounds of weight loss a week is not likely sustainable. Fad diets can leave you in a worse place than when you started," says Twardy. "Let’s say you rapidly lose 30 pounds and with it you lose fat, muscle and likely some fluid. Now, let’s say you don’t maintain this weight loss, and gain back the weight. Your weight may be the same as it was, but your body composition has now changed due to the muscle loss and fat gain."
Atkins Diet
Developed in 1972 by Dr. Robert Atkins, reached peak popularity in the 1990s. Like others, the four-phase diet focused on eating protein and fat, avoiding high carbohydrate foods.
The first phase mimics today’s Ketogenic Diet, by keeping carbs to less than 20 grams per day. By the final maintenance phase, the dieter can enjoy as many carbs as their body can tolerate without gaining weight.
South Beach Diet
This followed Atkins but was rich in low-glycemic-index carbs (minimally processed grains, most fruits and vegetables, beans and nuts), lean proteins and unsaturated fats. This three-phase plan begins with a low-carb phase for rapid weight loss, then eases up a bit on restrictions. By phase three, having achieved target weight, no foods are considered off-limits.
Ice Cream Diet
It wasn't as popular as the cigarette and alcohol diet or as effective. It was introduced in 2002 and was calorie restrictive. Followers consumed 1,250 calories per day so they could enjoy a serving of ice cream, bringing the total to 1,500. The rest of the plan allowed for low-fat, high-fiber meals and more vegetables and fruits. Though you'll lose weight whenever you take in fewer calories that you expend in the form of energy, this diet was not sustainable. The weight returned as soon as the dieter went back to more normal eating habits.
So what is the best way to eat? “To maintain a healthy weight, drink plenty of water, eat plenty of fruits and vegetables (four-five servings a day), have lean protein at every meal, healthy snacks, do not skip meals, avoid excessive amount of carbohydrates (especially for the last meal of the day) and maintain physical activity (30-60 min/day)," says Simpson. "Also, moderate dining out, especially fast food. Eat more food from home, whether by way of a sit-down meal or on the go.”
