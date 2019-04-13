Fatty fish, crunchy walnuts, herbs and more keep inflammation in check

Imagine a dinner of grilled wild salmon, sautéed spinach and garlic, brown rice with thyme, and fresh blueberries. This simple, delicious, and easy-to-prepare meal would not only satisfy your hunger, it also would help minimize inflammation.
Inflammation is a hot topic, and for good reason. It plays a role in health conditions such as joint pain, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, dementia, obesity, stroke, cancer, and autoimmune diseases (asthma, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, etc.). In fact, chronic (long-term) inflammation is present in nearly every modern disease.
The goal is to reduce this type of inflammation, and diet plays a significant role in healing.
Start by incorporating many herbs and spices into your cooking that will wake up your taste buds and improve your health.
Here’s a sampling to help you expand your horizons beyond the land of salt and pepper: apple pie spice mixture, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, gourmet Italian spice, Jamaican allspice, marjoram, oregano, pumpkin pie spice mixture, rosemary, sage, thyme, and turmeric.
To keep this simple, consider the recipes you make and jazz them up with an extra pinch or so of seasoning.
If you are adventurous, choose a spice that is new to you and try a recipe that features it. Or add it to a big batch of roasted mixed vegetables, enough for a couple meals. Season portions of each batch with a different blend of spices and herbs.
Use fresh seasonings, replacing your stock every six to 12 months.
A number of foods also help reduce inflammation. Toss on the aforementioned herbs and spices to maximize your anti-inflammatory efforts and enjoy some delicious eating.
Among the best are: wild salmon and other fatty fish such as sardines, albacore tuna and lake trout; leafy greens, including kale, spinach, collard greens, and Swiss chard; blueberries; tea, especially powdered Matcha tea (a green tea) and Tulsi tea (holy basil); fermented vegetables and traditionally cultured foods that help increase good bacteria/flora in the gut (such as raw kraut, kefir, kimchee, olives); shiitake mushrooms; garlic; bok choy (Chinese cabbage); celery; beets; broccoli; pineapple; bone broth; walnuts; extra virgin olive oil; avocados; coconut oil (applied topically as well as in culinary use — for sautéing spinach or broccoli in garlic); and chia seeds.
Focus on eating more fresh fruits and vegetables, little to no red meat, no chemicals or meat additives, and an abundance of omega-3 foods (fatty fish, walnuts, chia seeds, Brussels sprouts, and those green leafy vegetables).
Foods that contribute to inflammation include trans fats; simple, refined sugars and carbohydrates; refined grains; gluten; excessive alcohol; vegetable oils (such as soybean, canola, corn, etc.); processed meats.
As you eat your way to less inflammation, remember to take it one step at a time. Once you discover new foods that you enjoy, it will be much easier to let go of those foods that are feeding inflammation without leaving you feeling deprived.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com.