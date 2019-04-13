Fatty fish, crunchy walnuts, herbs and more keep inflammation in check

What comes to mind when you hear the names of these old favorites: Teibel’s, The Commander a…

Overnight Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding

Here’s a recipe filled with anti-inflammatory ingredients that makes a good breakfast, snack or dessert.

Ingredients

• 1/4 cup cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa powder

• 3 to 5 tablespoons 100 percent maple syrup

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk or coconut milk

• 1/2 cup chia seeds

Directions

1. In a small mixing bowl add cacao powder (break up any clumps), maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla. Whisk to combine. Then add a little nut milk at a time and whisk until a paste forms. Add remaining nut milk and whisk until smooth.

2. Add chia seeds and whisk to combine. Cover and refrigerate overnight, or at least 3-5 hours (until it's achieved a pudding-like consistency). Stir well and serve.

3. Leftovers keep covered in the fridge for 4-5 days, though it's best when fresh. Serve chilled with desired toppings, such as fruit, granola, or coconut whipped cream.