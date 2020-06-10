Fruit, veggie colors make a hue difference in healthy eating

Registered dietitian Kelly Devine Rickert, of Devine Nutrition, suggested some of these colorful superfoods. "In the blue group — blueberries; orange — sweet potatoes; green — spinach; and red — tomatoes and berries," she noted.

If eating four cups of these a day sounds daunting, Devine Rickert offers tips for sneaking them into meals and snacks. “Add them to omelets, oatmeal, yogurt or as a topping for sandwiches and wraps,” said Devine Rickert. “Spruce up a salad with berries or Mandarin orange slices. And add them to one-pot dishes.”

Grandys said that one of the easiest ways to get extra vegetables and fruits into your diet is smoothies. “Have a green smoothie for breakfast each morning that has at least three servings — two fruits and one leafy green. Adding a scoop of protein powder or nut butter will keep one full until lunch,” she said.

“Serving a green salad with lunch and dinner and fruit at the end of each meal is an easy way to get at least five servings in,” Grandys continued, adding that swapping fruits and vegetables for sweet and salty snacks also will boost your energy, said Grandys.