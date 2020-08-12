High-fiber, low-fat legume adds the flavor without the drawbacks of chocolate

It's a good source of magnesium, iron and potassium, along with copper, manganese, zinc and selenium.

Carob is rich in polyphenol antioxidants. Two of its main ones, gallic acid and flavonoids, help the body ward off conditions linked to chronic inflammation such as heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis and cancer.

Though free of gluten and caffeine, carob is rich in pectin and tannin. Carob bean juice has been used to treat diarrhea.

Being tyramine-free, carob's considered safe to eat if you suffer from migraines, which can be triggered by foods that contain tyramine, such as chocolate.

Carob has virtually no fat and no sodium. One cup of carob powder has 51 grams of sugar and less than 1 gram of fat. One cup of cocoa powder contains 1.5 grams of sugar and about 12 grams of fat. One cup of semisweet chocolate chips has 92 grams of sugar and 50 grams of fat.

Carob with its natural sugar, fiber and protein, does not spike blood sugar the way chocolate does. You may even be able to add less sweetener to recipes when using carob.

Finally, carob is fido and feline friendly. It is low in theobromine, a compound found in chocolate that is toxic to dogs and cats in large quantities.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.

