High-fiber, low-fat legume adds the flavor without the drawbacks of chocolate
High-fiber, low-fat legume adds the flavor without the drawbacks of chocolate

Most people I know are chocolate fans. Unfortunately, chocolate doesn't like all of them.

Allergies and sensitivities to cocoa can cause headaches, stomach cramps and hives and more. The caffeine in chocolate can present its own problems. 

But to those still craving the creamy goodness, superfood carob to the rescue. Carob comes from the pods of carob trees, native to the eastern Mediterranean region and cultivated elsewhere. Classified as a legume, the ripe pods contain a sweet pulp that is dried, roasted and ground into a powder. 

Carob is less bitter than chocolate and has a roasted, natural sweetness — as well as numerous health benefits.

High in insoluble fiber, carob keeps you fuller longer to help you eat less. In addition, carob consumption helps reduce ghrelin (the hunger hormone) produced in the body and thus appetite. High fiber foods also help control blood sugar, lower cholesterol, prevent constipation and contribute to overall gut health.

Carob provides calcium, an important mineral for bone health. Calcium also helps your heart, nerves and muscles function well. Two tablespoons of carob powder contain 42 mg of calcium, about 4% of the recommended daily requirement.

It does not contain oxalates, natural compounds found in chocolate and many other foods that bind to calcium and are eliminated in the stool. A diet high in oxalates increases your risk of developing kidney stones.

It's a good source of magnesium, iron and potassium, along with copper, manganese, zinc and selenium.

Carob is rich in polyphenol antioxidants. Two of its main ones, gallic acid and flavonoids, help the body ward off conditions linked to chronic inflammation such as heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis and cancer.

Though free of gluten and caffeine, carob is rich in pectin and tannin. Carob bean juice has been used to treat diarrhea.

Being tyramine-free, carob's considered safe to eat if you suffer from migraines, which can be triggered by foods that contain tyramine, such as  chocolate.

Carob has virtually no fat and no sodium. One cup of carob powder has 51 grams of sugar and less than 1 gram of fat. One cup of cocoa powder contains 1.5 grams of sugar and about 12 grams of fat. One cup of semisweet chocolate chips has 92 grams of sugar and 50 grams of fat.

Carob with its natural sugar, fiber and protein, does not spike blood sugar the way chocolate does. You may even be able to add less sweetener to recipes when using carob.

Finally, carob is fido and feline friendly. It is low in theobromine, a compound found in chocolate that is toxic to dogs and cats in large quantities.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.

Carob Brownies

Ingredients:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour or gluten-free flour

1/2 cup roasted carob powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup cane sugar

1/2 cup butter or oil

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup chopped nuts (optional)

1 tablespoon powdered sugar to sprinkle on top after baking

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350° Fahrenheit.

2. Grease an 8x8-inch pan.

3. Place dry ingredients (minus the sugar) in a bowl and whisk to thoroughly combine. Set aside.

4. In another large mixing bowl, combine butter and sugar and cream until fluffy and white. Add eggs and vanilla and beat until combined.

5. Add dry ingredients and nuts (optional). Beat just until wet and dry ingredients are combined. Scrape brownie mixture into prepared pan. (If you make a double batch, divide the mixture evenly between two pans for best results.)

6. For a metal pan bake for about 25 minutes at 350° F; for a glass pan bake about 35 minutes at 325° F. Check them for doneness 5 to 10 minutes before your timer beeps.

7. Watch cooking times carefully. When a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean, the brownies are done. 

8. Cool for at least 15 minutes before cutting. When cool, sprinkle with powdered sugar (optional). Store in an airtight container.

How to use carob

Carob can be purchased in many of the same forms as cocoa products, including chips, powder, extract, and syrup. They can be found at health food stores, specialty stores and online.

Use carob powder as you would cocoa. Some ideas:

• Add to smoothies

• Sprinkle on yogurt or ice cream

• Add to quick bread or pancake batter

• Make a hot carob drink 

• Make a creamy carob pudding

• Replace candy bars with carob bars

• Substitute carob chips for chocolate chips

Carob can be used in a 1:1 ratio in most recipes that require chocolate or cocoa. If you’re not sure about the flavor, try swapping half of your cocoa chips or powder with the carob chips or powder. 

Approved by the Food and Drug Administration for consumption and as an additive in food, medications and cosmetics, carob allergies are rare.

