For Samantha Kapuscinski and her husband, Joe, transitioning their babies to solid food held few of the concerns many new parents have, but it was still a challenge with one child.
With a degree in medical assisting and having worked for a pediatrician, Kapuscinski, who is from LaPorte, knows something about nutrition. “But after Carter had chronic strep throat at 4 months, we had a hard time getting him to eat anything because he associated food with being sick," she says. Carter, now 3, has a brother, 17-month-old Parker.
Kapuscinski, 32, who breastfed both babies for a year, made sure Carter got the benefits of peanut butter, for example, by eating “a lot of it” so he would get it through nursing.
And that represents a big change. Dr. Usama Moustafa says the American Academy of Pediatrics just a year ago recommended transitioning babies to foods such as peanut butter, eggs and fish that were once thought to be allergy-provoking at that age. “The recommendation is to give those foods before 5 months old, because it helps build tolerance for those foods,” says Moustafa, a pediatrician for the LaPorte Physician Network and on staff at LaPorte Hospital. Peanuts and peanut butter need to be smoothed into pureed fruits or vegetables.
“New moms especially want to know if their child is eating enough. Make sure to not overstuff the child — babies will move their faces away when they’ve had enough,” says Krystina Ramirez, dietitian and clinical nutrition manager at Methodist Hospitals.
Moustafa says he usually hears about a toddler becoming a picky eater, “but that’s normal, sometimes around 15 to 18 months old. It’s a phase, and we need to let the toddler work through it.”
Carter Kapuscinski, for his part, is all toddler. "It’s kind of hard to stay up on nutrition because he can be a little bit of a picky eater,” says his mom.
“Toddlers tend to be grazers throughout the day, so let them have healthy snacks. At a meal, a few bites of each food is plenty,” adds Ramirez.
It may take 15 to 20-plus times before a child will accept a certain food, says Allison Forajter, Community Hospital clinical dietitian. “Try offering that same food in a different style," she says. "A child might not like raw carrots but may enjoy cooked carrots, or not like carrots sticks but enjoy carrot coins.”
The dietitians and the pediatrician caution that choking hazards for babies and toddlers include popcorn, peanuts, raisins, whole grapes, uncut or stringy meats, hot dog pieces, and hard and/or raw fruits or vegetables, such as apples and green beans. “For children 1 to 3 years old, it’s best to avoid those foods or closely monitor toddlers eating them,” says Forajter. Between 8 months and a year, chop fruits and vegetables big enough to be finger food but small enough to prevent choking, Ramirez says.