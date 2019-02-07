Danny Hatley is a former bodybuilder who knows the importance of proper nutrition and exerci…

HIGHLAND | "Ring around the rosie, a pocket full of poseys, ashes, ashes, we all do jumping jacks."

A timetable

Dr. Usama Moustafa, a pediatrician for the LaPorte Physician Network, and dietitians Allison Forajter and Krystina Ramirez offer this timetable for children's dietary needs:

• 4 months and younger: Avoid home-prepared spinach, beets, turnips, carrots and collard greens because of their high nitrite content. “Those are OK only in commercially prepared baby food,” says Moustafa.

• Between 4 and 6 months introduce single-ingredient, solid baby foods one at a time, with three to five days before offering a new food.

• Honey should never be given before age 1 because of bacteria in it.

• Similarly, hold off on cow's milk before 1. It can cause iron deficiency anemia by blocking absorption of iron from the intestines.

• Offer solid finger food when the baby can pick up food with a finger and get it into his or her mouth. You'll know it's time when more food is in the baby's mouth than all over.

• Wait until age 1 for sweets including ice cream and pastries. “Peach cobbler baby food may sound great, but those have added salt and sugar,” says Ramirez.

• Keep home-cooked foods simple and be cautious about temperature, Ramirez says.