Intermittent fasting seems to be a hot topic these days. Some may even consider it to be a newfangled way to lose weight and improve health.
Though this way of eating — or not eating — may improve longevity and offer health benefits, it is not new.
People have been fasting for years; we all fast overnight when we are sleeping. Intermittent fasting is the practice of occasionally going without food for extended periods of time. This may be due to scarcity of food, religious practices, or social causes.
Clinical research on the health benefits of intermittent fasting is limited for humans and often uses poor control groups. For example, the diets of those groups may include more nutritional and less processed food, which also means fewer additives, environmental pollutants and chemicals. This is not the typical North American way of eating and puts into question whether the results come from the fasting or the already sound eating habits.
Except for those who wake up for a midnight snack, most of us practice intermittent fasting when we sleep. Typical fasting times range from 14 to 18 hours, so it’s easy to work your way toward lengthening the time in which you abstain from food.
Say you finish your evening meal at 6 p.m. Simply consume your next meal at 8 a.m. or later, the following day. And you're fasting. Keep track of your energy, how you feel during exercise, your mood, sleep quality, and overall well-being. Adjust this as needed. It may work better for you to stop eating earlier in the day and eat breakfast when the sun is coming up.
Benefits of fasting may include increased longevity, improved blood glucose and body weight, reduced blood lipids, reduced blood pressure, and improved appetite control.
Exercise plays a huge role in maintaining health, regardless of whether you fast or not. As research continues, we’ll learn what benefits the combined efforts offer.
Any fasting experiment is just that—an experiment. We all experience different results with various ways of eating, so honor your body. Athletes and bodybuilders will be looking for different benefits than those who are simply looking to increase energy and have better fitting clothes.
Another good experiment is to practice a trial fast for 24 hours. The purpose of this is to intentionally feel hunger and realize you will be OK. It allows you to know when you are truly hungry and alert you to the fact that you may be going to the fridge because you are bored, stressed, or it’s time to eat. When was the last time you really felt hunger?
If this goes well, then you may be a good candidate for a periodic or weekly fast. Create a schedule for fasting based on how your body responds and what you’d like to accomplish. Caution: Fasting more than once a week may lead to hormonal and other imbalances that are not desirable. Oh, and you may become quite irritable. Your friends and family are voting “No!” for more frequent fasting.
More intense fasting methods are not recommended unless you are already fit, have plenty of experience eating healthy, and are looking to become extremely lean.
Do what makes sense for you. Get the nutritional basics down first. Eat good quality food, in the right amounts, at the right times. For most people, this is enough to get into great shape. No fasting required. Awesome!
Fasting is not recommended in any form for those who are pregnant or nursing. Diabetics, those with a serious medical condition or those who are taking prescription medication should consult with their physician before trying a fast.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com.