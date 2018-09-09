We know that fruits and vegetables are staples for a healthy body. What you may not be aware…

Tips for fasting

• Drinking plenty of water during any type of fast helps reduce feelings of hunger and is important to prevent dehydration.

• The addition of green tea and powdered greens when doing a 24-hour trial fast make it easier. A good time to add these would be 12 and 15 hours into the fast.

• If you feel stressed or nervous while fasting, relax and take some deep breaths. Pay attention to what true hunger feels like. Go for a walk or do some stretching.

• There are many ways to fast: minimize calories for a day or two and eat normally the rest of the week; consume food in a 12-hour time frame, fast from all food the other 12 hours and lengthen the fast time as you desire; if you typically eat a bedtime snack, practice skipping it.

• Other ideas: Avoid all sugared and artificially sweetened beverages; cut out foods containing added sugar, red meat, or fried foods, for a set length of time.

• Stock your refrigerator with healthy foods so that when you conclude any fast, you are prepared to eat well and not binge.

• Determine your reason for fasting and honor your body. If you are hungry and not able to function properly, then eat food that nourishes you. If you plan to fast 12 hours and would like to stretch it to 13, go for it. You’re not messing up since there are no hard and fast rules.

• Note how you feel and track your results. Try some type of fast once a week, once a month, once a year, or never. You choose!

• New to healthier ways of eating? No need to fast. Stay the course of eating a variety of lean meats, fruit and vegetables, and give fasting a try once you master the basics.