NWI health coach: There are tradeoffs with meatless meat products

Imagine biting into a big, juicy, hamburger made from something other than beef that looks, tastes, and even “bleeds” like the animal product.
It's not hard to do with Impossible Burger on the menu at eateries such as Burger King and White Castle.
This and other plant based “meats” can be found in grocery stores, too, with Beyond Meat and Lightlife boasting a plant-based way to satisfy carnivores.
While the taste may be acceptable to your palate, this option is not necessarily healthier for you, or the environment.
Take a look at the ingredients in the Impossible Burger:
Water, soy protein concentrate, coconut oil, sunflower oil, natural flavors, 2% or less of: Potato protein, methylcellulose, yeast extract, cultured dextrose, food starch modified, soy leghemoglobin, salt, soy protein isolate, and a few additional vitamins.
Translation: The protein source comes from soy and potatoes; meat flavor from the leghemoglobin, dextrose, and yeast extract; fat from the coconut and sunflower oils; binders, methylcellulose and food starch, so it will hold together in whatever shape strikes your fancy, from patties to meatballs.
Other plant-based meats use wheat or pea protein in place of the soy. But all these plants are highly processed and refined, rather than a whole plant food. The remaining ingredients are also processed, and in the case of the Impossible Burger, the soy comes from genetically modified organisms, or GMOs. GMO crops such as soy and wheat typically are sprayed with toxic herbicides including glyphosate, which can disturb good gut bacteria essential for ideal health and have been linked to various diseases.
As far as taste, I’ve find the Beyond Meat products acceptable. I prefer pea protein, which is why I chose this brand. Beyond Meat also claims to use simple, non-GMO ingredients. I've used hot Italian Beyond Sausage most often, slicing and adding it to sautéed red or yellow sweet peppers, onions, garlic, and any other vegetables I have on hand. Served over brown rice, it makes a colorful and tasty meal. Cooked this way, it mimics the real thing, and I always hope for leftovers.
The taste debate is subjective. But the cost of plant-based meats is typically two to three times higher than the real thing.
The bottom line is this: What is your intention by choosing plant-based products?
If you are seeking to eat more quality, whole, unprocessed foods, go for a burger made with grass-fed beef and a tossed salad. Make meat the side dish and focus on those vegetables. If your intention is to reduce red meat intake, there are plenty of options. Consume a variety of colorful vegetables in their most natural form, along with fruits and good quality fats. You could make your own veggie burger with real vegetables.
Protein is an important building block of life, and the plant-based meats provide 16-20 grams per serving. Other plant-based protein sources include beans or legumes, and nuts and seeds.
Daily individual protein requirements vary by activity level, age, muscle mass, physique goals and state of health. If you’re at a healthy weight, don't lift weights and don't exercise much, then aim for 56–91 grams per day for the average male and 46–75 grams per day for the average female. Given that there is no evidence of harm and a significant evidence of benefit, it’s likely better for most people to consume more protein than less.
Keep in mind that just because a product is vegan does not necessarily mean it will help make you the poster child of good health. Many snack foods are void of animal ingredients, yet they are not necessarily going to help you lose fat, gain muscle, avoid diabetes, and be ready for swimsuit season.
I tried the plant-based sausages out of curiosity, with the understanding that they are less than ideal nutritionally. My personal goal is to eat more whole foods and vegetables. Since completing my research, I’ve decided that I could do just a little bit better by making my own “veggie” burgers though they won't “bleed” like real meat.
