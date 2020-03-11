NWI health coach: There are tradeoffs with meatless meat products

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As far as taste, I’ve find the Beyond Meat products acceptable. I prefer pea protein, which is why I chose this brand. Beyond Meat also claims to use simple, non-GMO ingredients. I've used hot Italian Beyond Sausage most often, slicing and adding it to sautéed red or yellow sweet peppers, onions, garlic, and any other vegetables I have on hand. Served over brown rice, it makes a colorful and tasty meal. Cooked this way, it mimics the real thing, and I always hope for leftovers.

The taste debate is subjective. But the cost of plant-based meats is typically two to three times higher than the real thing.

The bottom line is this: What is your intention by choosing plant-based products?

If you are seeking to eat more quality, whole, unprocessed foods, go for a burger made with grass-fed beef and a tossed salad. Make meat the side dish and focus on those vegetables. If your intention is to reduce red meat intake, there are plenty of options. Consume a variety of colorful vegetables in their most natural form, along with fruits and good quality fats. You could make your own veggie burger with real vegetables.

Protein is an important building block of life, and the plant-based meats provide 16-20 grams per serving. Other plant-based protein sources include beans or legumes, and nuts and seeds.