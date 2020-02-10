NWI health coach: This simple guideline puts portion control at your fingertips

A sample day of meals for a woman may look like this:

Breakfast: A two-egg omelet with a fist of onions, peppers and mushrooms; slice of whole grain toast with a thumb of almond butter

Lunch: A couple of fists of leafy green salad topped with a palm of chicken breast and drizzled with a thumb or two of dressing; handful of berries

Dinner: A palm of grilled salmon; fist or two of roasted broccoli; handful of roasted potatoes; thumb of olive oil drizzled on top

Men double the portions for their day.

The same principles apply to a fourth meal and/or a snack.

Oftentimes, we think because we’re eating healthy options, we can eat as much as we like. By using the hand portion as a guide, we may be able to determine why the scale won’t budge. Think of this as being a super sleuth, trying to uncover the missing pieces of a puzzling case. Interestingly, I’ve never had anyone tell me that they have a weight problem because they eat too many vegetables.

As far as the resolution goes, stop thinking about it and get moving. You may earn yourself some extra portions.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com.

