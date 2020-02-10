NWI health coach: This simple guideline puts portion control at your fingertips

If your New Year’s resolution to eat less and exercise more has gone by the wayside, I’ve got some good news. You don’t need to concern yourself with calories, food scales, macros, tracking apps, and other measuring tools to determine the proper portions of food for you.
My favorite system for food tracking is known as hand portions. The folks at Precision Nutrition, which comprises nutrition coaches, developed this system, and it is simple, as well as effective.
Your hand is the only tool required to determine your appropriate meal size. What I like about hand portion food tracking is that my measuring device accompanies me everywhere, it is consistent in size, and it’s specific for me.
Here’s how it works:
- Your palm is a portion of protein
- Your fist is a portion of vegetables
- Your cupped hand is a portion of carbohydrates
- Your thumb is a portion of fat
The portions you require on daily vary by sex, age, weight, activity level, and fitness goals. There is a standard formula to help get you started.
Women typically need a serving of each portion for a meal. The portions per day are adjusted up or down, according to your results, size, frequency of eating, appetite, and how active you are.
The idea is to consume as many whole foods as possible, limiting processed, fried, and sugary selections. This system works with a variety of eating styles, from Mediterranean to vegetarian.
Since we are coming out of the holidays, when green M&Ms may have been considered a vegetable, here’s a brief review of what these basic food groups include.
Proteins
This includes meat, poultry, fish, eggs and game. Fried meats, processed deli meats and high-fat sausages are examples of proteins that fall under the heading of “eat less.”
Vegetables and fruits
These come in a rainbow of colors, and it’s best to include a wide variety. By doing this, you take in different nutrients and health benefits.
Carbohydrates
Recommended carbs include quinoa, old-fashioned oats, all varieties of potatoes, barley, corn, whole-grain rice, and fresh and frozen fruit. Whole or sprouted grain breads and pastas also qualify. Those M&Ms, along with sugar, doughnuts, fries, chips and pastries are among the items that fall under the “eat less” section.
Fats
Despite the bad wrap they have gotten, fats such as extra virgin olive oil, avocados and avocado oil, nuts and natural nut butters, olives and aged cheeses are necessary. Less desirable fats include margarine, shortening, corn oil, sunflower oil, and hydrogenated oils (trans fats).
A sample day of meals for a woman may look like this:
Breakfast: A two-egg omelet with a fist of onions, peppers and mushrooms; slice of whole grain toast with a thumb of almond butter
Lunch: A couple of fists of leafy green salad topped with a palm of chicken breast and drizzled with a thumb or two of dressing; handful of berries
Dinner: A palm of grilled salmon; fist or two of roasted broccoli; handful of roasted potatoes; thumb of olive oil drizzled on top
Men double the portions for their day.
The same principles apply to a fourth meal and/or a snack.
Oftentimes, we think because we’re eating healthy options, we can eat as much as we like. By using the hand portion as a guide, we may be able to determine why the scale won’t budge. Think of this as being a super sleuth, trying to uncover the missing pieces of a puzzling case. Interestingly, I’ve never had anyone tell me that they have a weight problem because they eat too many vegetables.
As far as the resolution goes, stop thinking about it and get moving. You may earn yourself some extra portions.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com.