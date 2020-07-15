Pandemic or not, here's how to keep the cupboard full

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many of us, until recently, enjoyed the luxury of stopping at a local grocery or market for a few necessary items as often as we choose. Rarely was there a shortage of our favorite foods, unless at holiday time or major sale.

Things changed with the arrival of the novel coronavirus. In my home, we’ve become proficient in playing the game of “How long can we eat without leaving the house?”

Concessions must be made, and creative meal solutions are essential. Fortunately, we are not picky eaters. Except running low on toilet paper and flour, the stress of fewer shopping trips and some food shortages has been minimal.

But it has put the spotlight on the need to stock for emergencies, which boils down to being prepared, as opposed to hoarding.

Let’s face it, emergencies can range from a pandemic to simply working late and needing a quick, delicious meal at the end of a hectic day.