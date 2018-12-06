One of my favorite childhood memories is growing up in a home where lots of baking occurred, especially during the Christmas season. My Austrian grandmother lived nearby, and though she was diabetic and didn’t eat the treats, her nutrolls, tortes and cookies were bakery worthy.
The planning, shopping, baking, sneaking raw cookie dough when she wasn’t looking are all fond memories that involve so much more than simply eating the cookies.
What’s a person to do when it comes to traditions, great memories, and the family favorite cookies? Do we stick with a strict dietary regimen and forgo them for the sake of fitting in our clothes?
I say bake the cookies and enjoy them. The cookie tradition is part of our family celebration and to omit it would leave a void. To this day, my sons’ faces beam when I present a plate of their favorites. I love baking the cookies, and they love eating them.
Here’s the secret for healthy success: enjoy and embrace whatever it is that makes your family tradition complete. There’s a big difference in being fully present to the experience, as opposed to opening a bag of cookies from the store and downing them in a matter of minutes.
This is true for any special holiday delectable. Plan for the things that are central to your celebration. If you know you’ll be eating a few treats later in the day, load up on extra vegetables at your other meals. When you do eat your treat, chew slowly and savor every bite. Enjoy evoking those happy memories. Food associations and memories involve all our senses, which is why it can be challenging to alter certain habits.
Another tip is to freeze some of your cookies, so they don’t disappear in one sitting. This prevents overindulging and allows for more occasions to enjoy them. I make a large batch so I’m prepared for the next potluck or guest. Once your cookies cool, pack them loosely in an airtight container and freeze.
In case you’re wondering whether it’s a good idea to try to make your special cookie recipe healthier, it’s risky without practice. My diabetic grandma never used Sucaryl in place of sugar. The goodies would not have been the same. She would, however, taste “just a tiny bite” to make sure it met her high standards. She enjoyed a small amount, walked everyday, and kept her diabetes under control without medication. It is possible to maintain a healthy lifestyle and eat an occasional cookie.
I’d prefer to eat an amazing cookie made with honest-to-goodness butter, flour and sugar, than have something “healthier” that is not that good. Of course, if there is an allergy or food sensitivity, that’s a different story. Since my sons have a dairy allergy, I’ve altered recipes for years to accommodate them, and no one is the wiser.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and life coach. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com.