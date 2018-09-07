Ask any new parent how they gauge the health of their baby and the response is often “by their poop.”
While discussing fecal matter may seem awkward, the state of one’s bowels can be a warning sign for anything from minor maladies to serious illness. In fact, knowing more about your poop could save your life.
Dr. Darren Ballard, a gastroenterologist who sees patients at UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial and Advocate South Suburban Hospital in suburban Chicago, starts with frequency. He said a bowel movement once every three days to every day is considered textbook “normal.”
A common issue disturbing such a regular schedule, said Ballard, is constipation due to lack of adequate dietary fiber. “We recommend over-the-counter fiber supplements for those prone to constipation and harder stools.”
Kelly Devine Rickert, registered dietitian and health coach for Franciscan Wellcare, said the two most important things for good digestion are fiber and water. Without these, constipation can occur and could lead to other health issues. “Fiber keeps the stool soft, water keeps it hydrated and the combination of both allows it to pass through your system easily and regularly,” she explained.
According to the American Heart Association, the recommended amount of fiber is 25 grams/day for women and 38 grams/day for men, yet average U.S. adults consume only about 15 grams. Fiber intake can be increased by including 100 percent whole grains, vegetables, fruit, and beans in the diet, in addition to healthy fats, a regimen often considered a Mediterranean diet.
“Veggies, fruits, and beans can stave off heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and other chronic health conditions,” said Devine Rickert. “Increased fiber fills you up, stays in the system longer and slows down digestion, but you have to balance it with enough liquid, so it will be easier to pass. Movement, such as regular exercise, will also help move the bowels.”
Devine Rickert added that the consumption of red and processed meats such as hot dogs and deli meat should be minimized, as they are hard to digest and tend to constipate.
Though everyone requires a different amount of fluid, sugary and caffeinated drinks should be replaced with decaffeinated natural teas with antioxidants, water, and even milk. In fact, she said, calcium and vitamin D have been associated with a lower instance of colon cancer.
Colon or rectal cancer can be detected by colonoscopy, which has been recommended at age 50 for patients at average risk with no incidence or familial history of the disease or polyps.
If there is a risk, Ballard said a colonoscopy should be performed at age 40, or 10 years before the age that a family member had been diagnosed. Because of a higher rate of colon cancer, he said, African-Americans should have their first colonoscopy at age 45.
That is also the age at which the American Cancer Society recently recommended for a first colonoscopy, Ballard agrees, urging patients to make sure their insurance will pay for the procedure at this age.
Though colon cancer is declining in the general population due to testing, it is becoming more prevalent in younger people and millennials. Ballard noted that risk factors for colon polyps and colon cancer include genetics, high fat and greasy diets, and meat. Increasing consumption of fruits and veggies, he said, can lower the risk.
Fecal matter can hold clues to colon health. Ballard said if it is dark black, it could suggest blood higher up the intestinal tract, including the stomach or small intestine. A bright red or maroon stool may signal blood or blood clots.
“I am concerned about symptoms like pain, distention, nausea, vomiting, loose stool, rectal bleeding, abdominal discomfort or blood in the stool,” Ballard said. “When suffering from any abnormalities, patients should always consult their physician.”