If poop could talk

According to webmd.com, here are some of the things your bowel movements could be saying:

Consistency

Separate hard lumps, hard to pass, or sausage-shaped and lumpy indicates constipation. Eat more fiber, drink more water.

Sausage-shaped with surface cracks that's soft and easy to pass, and sausage- or snake-like — smooth and soft are normal.

Soft blobs, clear-cut edges, and easily passed may indicate mild diarrhea. It should correct on its own in a few days.

Fluffy pieces, ragged edges, and mushy movements three times a day or more indicate diarrhea. Drink fluids and replace electrolytes to prevent dehydration.

Liquid stool, moving through bowel quickly more than three times a day for more than two days requires a doctor's visit. Report signs of dehydration, sleepiness, headache, dizziness, stomach pain, and/or a fever of at least 102 degrees.

Color

Green: May be from green vegetables or too much green food coloring. Food may pass too quickly. See a physician if color doesn’t change.

Red: From red food coloring or medicine. Should return to normal color. Bright red can indicate large intestinal or rectal bleeding; consult a doctor.

Black: Could be from iron supplement or over-the-counter medication. Black or dark maroon “tar-like” stool with bad odor may suggest bleeding in upper digestive tract. See a physician.

Lighter: Yellow signifies too much fat, which may mean the body isn’t properly absorbing nutrients. If white or chalky-looking, it could be a medication side effect or a clogged bile duct. Visit a doctor.

Brown: Shades of brown, or even green, are considered healthy.