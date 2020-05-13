Staying on routine, taking it one step at a time will help you maintain healthy eating habits in a crisis

Consistency with healthy eating habits is a practice. We know that consuming more vegetables and fewer sugary treats is the ideal. When life is going well, it is a bit easier to stay focused on those vegetables.
When the stress monster strikes, whether in the form of a pandemic, job loss or parenting teens, it’s easy to hit the cookie jar.
This is why healthy eating is a practice.
But there are numerous ways to stay the course no matter what is happening with your life.
Take on a positive mindset. Thinking the worst-case scenario, over time, may cause chronic stress that hurts your health. Focus on what you can control, including what you eat and when you exercise, and respond accordingly. Use a deep breathing technique to calm your system and help you stay present.
Focus on one habit at a time. To keep from being overwhelmed, maintain one healthy habit no matter what. For example, if you typically eat a tossed salad most days but have stopped, get back to it. This helps eliminate the feeling you are stuck in a bad pattern and creates a sense of accomplishment to build on.
Pay attention to your eating behaviors. When you decide to eat, notice whether you’re hungry. If not, are you eating out of boredom or to soothe or procrastinate? When you eat, do so slowly and enjoy each bite without distractions. When sharing a meal, keep conversation light. If you eat alone, set a place at the table and turn off the television.
Stay on routine — as best as you can. During upheaval, the loss of normalcy causes chaos in our lives. Good routines bring happiness. By keeping as many of your daily routines in place as possible, you will lean toward smarter food choices as well.
Be OK with imperfection. You may find that you can't do things the way you’d like. Don’t turn off the food and fitness routine that gives you better energy, helps you stay healthy, relieves stress and improves sleep. Simply dial it down. If a 10 is you hitting all your workouts and eating pretty well, then go for 8 or 5. Even 1 is a courageous choice here. Eating one or two vegetables in a day is better than none. Dial it back up, as you are able. Always do something.
Get creative. Your work environment has shifted from a 30-minute commute to walking across the hall, and the kitchen is a quick dash down the stairs. If you find you’re hitting the snacks more than usual, “pack” your food like you would if you were leaving home. Take plenty of water too. This stash accompanies you to your new office, and the kitchen is off-limits until you’ve clocked out.
Know your weaknesses. If there’s a particular food that blows your healthy eating habits, do not buy it. What comes home from the grocery is going to be eaten. It’s one thing to have a few chips or cookies on occasion. It’s quite another to consume a bag in one sitting, which adds to your upheaval.
Ask for help. Resiliency doesn’t mean doing things all by yourself. Seek out the people you need to help you maintain your healthy eating habits and offer support. Whatever upheaval you’re experiencing will pass.
Consider this: Who would you like to be when you get to the other side of whatever it is that you’re facing? I challenge you to walk through it and be victorious, according to your definition. Take a stand for your health and well-being, and do the next right thing. As a bonus, you’ll still be able to fit into your jeans when you get out of those sweats.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.
