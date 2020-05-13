Staying on routine, taking it one step at a time will help you maintain healthy eating habits in a crisis

Stay on routine — as best as you can. During upheaval, the loss of normalcy causes chaos in our lives. Good routines bring happiness. By keeping as many of your daily routines in place as possible, you will lean toward smarter food choices as well.

Be OK with imperfection. You may find that you can't do things the way you’d like. Don’t turn off the food and fitness routine that gives you better energy, helps you stay healthy, relieves stress and improves sleep. Simply dial it down. If a 10 is you hitting all your workouts and eating pretty well, then go for 8 or 5. Even 1 is a courageous choice here. Eating one or two vegetables in a day is better than none. Dial it back up, as you are able. Always do something.

Get creative. Your work environment has shifted from a 30-minute commute to walking across the hall, and the kitchen is a quick dash down the stairs. If you find you’re hitting the snacks more than usual, “pack” your food like you would if you were leaving home. Take plenty of water too. This stash accompanies you to your new office, and the kitchen is off-limits until you’ve clocked out.