Sufficient, sound sleep is more than a luxury reserved for weekends. All credible research points to the importance of seven to nine hours of sleep every night, but almost half of Americans report that they typically don't get this.
A chronic lack of sleep contributes to increased body fat, wacky hormones, premature aging, an increase in chronic illness, and possible crankiness. Good sleep allows our bodies to rejuvenate and heal, improving health, mental clarity and moods. Though total sleep time is important, uninterrupted sleep is even better.
There are many foods that help induce a good night’s sleep when consumed for dinner or as an evening snack. Among them:
Nuts: A handful of almonds or walnuts contain heart-healthy fats and melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate your sleep/wake cycle. Eating these can increase melatonin levels in the blood, aiding sound sleep. As we approach bedtime, our melatonin increases naturally to help us sleep. When we wake up in the morning, melatonin levels dip so we are alert for the day.
Cottage cheese: Foods high in lean protein such as cottage cheese, plain Greek yogurt, fish, chicken, and turkey contain the amino acid tryptophan. When ingested, tryptophan is converted into the neurotransmitter serotonin, which produces melatonin.
Herbal tea: A warm cup of noncaffeinated tea may provide a relaxing ritual. Chamomile, ginger, peppermint and passionflower are calm choices for bedtime.
Warm milk: Tryptophan and calcium make this a scientifically good option. There is also a powerful psychological link between warm milk and bedtime, which we recall from childhood, creating a soothing and relaxing routine.
Fruits: Certain fruits that contain melatonin may help you fall asleep faster and wake up less often during the night. These include tart cherry juice, whole tart cherries, bananas, pineapple, and oranges.
If you have insomnia, consider eating two kiwifruit an hour before bed every night for a month. Participants in one study found that their sleep duration increased by an hour over that time.
All fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants that may have similar effects by helping counteract the oxidative stress caused by a sleep disorder. Other foods that encourage a restful night’s sleep include rice (black, brown or red), porridge oats, ginger, barley, radishes, tomatoes, grass-fed dairy products, beans, sprouted grains, eggs, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, spinach, and pumpkin seeds.
Other considerations
Consuming a large meal before bed can interfere with your ability to fall and stay asleep. People who drink sugary caffeinated drinks (pop) tend to sleep less. Avoid simple carbohydrates (white bread, sugary baked goods, refined pasta), heavy or fried meals, and spicy dishes, as all may contribute to insomnia.
Limit alcohol to one or two drinks in the evening. Alcohol may help you fall asleep, but it can disrupt sleep over the night. Stop or limit coffee and caffeine consumption by 2 p.m. Hydrate with plenty of water early in the day and limit intake two to three hours before bedtime so you aren’t waking up for bathroom trips.
Sweet dreams!
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com.