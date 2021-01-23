Think about what you're eating and when to increase pleasure, reduce binges

Along with a New Year comes good intentions to get healthier, set new goals and perhaps be more adventurous. It’s fun to consider all that’s possible.
When it comes to the “get healthier” aspect, I have a simple suggestion that doesn’t even change what you’re eating, only how you're eating.
There are many times it feels necessary to wolf down your food. Despite the appearance of saving time, you’re not doing your health and well-being any favors, especially when trying to trim down.
Slow down. It takes about 20 minutes for your stomach to tell your brain that you’ve had enough to eat. By eating quickly, it’s easy to overeat.
Another common habit is unconsciously snack. You’re watching a movie and open a bag of chips (or cookies, or whatever it is that you love to snack on) and the next thing you know, the bag is empty.
It’s time to start paying attention to your food, savor the flavors and enjoy the miracle of eating.
Welcome to mindful eating.
Mindfulness, a form of meditation, is the quality or state of being conscious or aware of something. It is a technique extracted from Buddhism, where one tries to notice current thoughts, feelings and sensations without judgment.
When we are mindful of our food, we are tuned in to the flavors, how it sounds when we chew, the aroma, texture and appearance. We focus only on eating and connecting with those sharing a meal with us. There are no phones, televisions, reading materials or anything else to steal our attention. Before we eat, we ask ourselves whether we are truly hungry or we’re eating for comfort or out of boredom. Offer gratitude for the food.
An eating meditation includes chewing each bite of food about 30 times and considering all aspects of how that food made it to your plate. As a fast eater, I have found this a bit challenging. What I noticed was that it did take me about 20 minutes to eat, as opposed to my typical 10 minutes. I ate less and felt satisfied without going back for seconds.
Mindless eating is a strong driver of weight gain. Eating quickly and unconsciously makes you feel out of control of your habits. If you can slow down during any binges, you can gain a sense of control in that moment, incur less guilt and refocus.
By eating slower, you will not only eat less, you will experience better digestion, better hydration (people tend to drink more water when eating slower), easier weight loss or maintenance and greater meal satisfaction. There may be less bloating, less sluggishness and more energy. Conversely, for those looking to gain weight, eating faster will help.
Mindfulness can be integrated into every aspect of your life, creating a happier and more peaceful state of being. Whatever your eating habits, you may like to give mindful eating a try. Keep in mind that this is a practice, so perfection is unlikely. But it’s a wonderful way to nourish the body and the mind.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.