Think about what you're eating and when to increase pleasure, reduce binges

When we are mindful of our food, we are tuned in to the flavors, how it sounds when we chew, the aroma, texture and appearance. We focus only on eating and connecting with those sharing a meal with us. There are no phones, televisions, reading materials or anything else to steal our attention. Before we eat, we ask ourselves whether we are truly hungry or we’re eating for comfort or out of boredom. Offer gratitude for the food.

An eating meditation includes chewing each bite of food about 30 times and considering all aspects of how that food made it to your plate. As a fast eater, I have found this a bit challenging. What I noticed was that it did take me about 20 minutes to eat, as opposed to my typical 10 minutes. I ate less and felt satisfied without going back for seconds.

Mindless eating is a strong driver of weight gain. Eating quickly and unconsciously makes you feel out of control of your habits. If you can slow down during any binges, you can gain a sense of control in that moment, incur less guilt and refocus.