Well seasoned tips to put magic back into pandemic plagued meal planning

Do a bit of research to discover what people eat in another country. Create a meal in your home kitchen that mimics what you would eat if you went there. Pair with appropriate music while dining and follow up with a movie that follows the theme.

Discover a new vegetable

Challenge yourself to find a vegetable once or twice a month that you rarely, or never, eat. Look online to find ways to prepare it. You may discover that you really do like eggplant prepared in a ragout with creamy polenta. Or not.

Re-imagine an old standby

Take a family favorite and make it a new way. For example, if you have a meatloaf recipe that you’ve followed for the last 20 years, check out a new way to make it. I googled the number of ways there are to make chicken and found a site that claimed 101 ways. Be bold and give one of them a try.

Phone a friend

Call a good friend or someone you’ve been thinking and ask about their favorite meal. It may be something you’ve never thought about. Odds are that they’re bored with their cooking and may ask you for a recipe in return. Consider it a win-win.

Spice it up