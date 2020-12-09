With a little planning and strategic substitutions, it's easy and helpful to reduce added sugars in your diet

While some people find that it’s easier to go cold turkey on sugar-laden foods, others do well to gradually eliminate them. The first step is being aware of what’s in your food. Check labels to see how many grams of sugar are in a serving and decide whether they're worth it.

There are companies that make sauces, dressings and condiments without the high sugar content. Though they may taste strange at first, you can train your taste buds to enjoy the true flavor of foods. If you’re a yogurt fan, try the plain, Greek variety and add a small amount of raw honey or fresh fruit for sweetness. Although honey is a sweetener, you’ll probably use less than the sugar you’d find in the flavored varieties, and over time, you’ll be able to get away with only the fruit. Be patient with yourself during this process.

If you enjoy baking, you can reduce the amount of sugar in recipes and still produce a delicious product. You can cut the amount of sugar in a cake recipe by 10%. Remove 5 teaspoons from each cup of sugar called for in the recipe. You also can substitute unsweetened applesauce on a one-to-one ratio with sugar; begin by swapping out up to half the amount for the best browning and texture. Seek recipes that call for lower amounts of sweeteners. Stevia is a possible substitute worthy of experimentation.