With a little planning and strategic substitutions, it's easy and helpful to reduce added sugars in your diet

While health experts may not agree on every aspect of nutrition and diet, the one thing they do agree on is that limiting intake of foods with added sugar is beneficial for everyone.
Added sugars are sugars and syrups added to foods or beverages when they are processed or prepared. I’m not referring to naturally occurring sugars such as those in fruit or milk.
The average American consumes approximately 17 teaspoons of sugar per day. The American Heart Association sets the maximum amount of added sugar at 37.5 grams or 9 teaspoons a day for men and 25 grams or 6 teaspoons for women. Kids age 2-18 should have less than 25 grams daily for heart health. To put this in perspective, there are 39 grams of sugar in a 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola.
Excessive sugar consumption is associated with health problems including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, cancer, high blood pressure and cognitive disorders, such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. It disturbs the balance of bacteria in the gut, leading to inflammation and a weakened immune system.
Many foods and beverages that contain sugar are easy to identify: soft drinks, candy, cookies, assorted baked goods, sweetened drinks and frozen dairy desserts. Organic and “natural” foods are not exempt; organic sugar is still sugar.
“Healthy” foods that contain high amounts of sugar include cold and instant hot cereals; breads; granola and protein bars; meal replacements; condiments such as ketchup, barbecue and tomato sauce and bottled dressings; sweetened yogurts and kefir; frozen pancakes and waffles. Foods marketed as “light” or “low fat” often contain more sugar than the regular varieties.
While some people find that it’s easier to go cold turkey on sugar-laden foods, others do well to gradually eliminate them. The first step is being aware of what’s in your food. Check labels to see how many grams of sugar are in a serving and decide whether they're worth it.
There are companies that make sauces, dressings and condiments without the high sugar content. Though they may taste strange at first, you can train your taste buds to enjoy the true flavor of foods. If you’re a yogurt fan, try the plain, Greek variety and add a small amount of raw honey or fresh fruit for sweetness. Although honey is a sweetener, you’ll probably use less than the sugar you’d find in the flavored varieties, and over time, you’ll be able to get away with only the fruit. Be patient with yourself during this process.
If you enjoy baking, you can reduce the amount of sugar in recipes and still produce a delicious product. You can cut the amount of sugar in a cake recipe by 10%. Remove 5 teaspoons from each cup of sugar called for in the recipe. You also can substitute unsweetened applesauce on a one-to-one ratio with sugar; begin by swapping out up to half the amount for the best browning and texture. Seek recipes that call for lower amounts of sweeteners. Stevia is a possible substitute worthy of experimentation.
As for naturally occurring sugars in fruit and starchy vegetables, these foods also offer nutrients, fiber and are metabolized differently, offering protection from the diseases exacerbated by sugar. As for artificial sweeteners, it’s best to avoid them. They are addictive and create health concerns as well.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.
