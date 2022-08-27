NWI's leading killer preys on poor lifestyle choices, social barriers

Nikki O'Brien has low cholesterol, is not overweight, and stays active with two children, two dogs and daily workouts. This is why, despite her high blood pressure, doctors told the former nurse not to worry.

Then O'Brien, of Crown Point, had a heart attack at 43 — a fate suffered by family members before her.

She survived that attack, but thousands of other Region residents haven't been so lucky.

Heart disease is the number one killer in Northwest Indiana, claiming 41,265 lives in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties from 1999-2020, a Times analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show.

The local deaths attributed to heart disease account for 25.5% of all Region deaths during the same time period.

“People do not necessarily think that I'm the type of person who would have a heart attack at a young age," O'Brien said. "I'm overall a very active person, but it does not matter ... I think it is just wildly in my genes.”

Her father also had a heart attack before he turned 55 and continued to struggle with heart disease, undergoing open heart surgery and eventually getting a pacemaker before his death in 2016. Both of his parents died from heart attacks. O'Brien's family history — paired with high blood pressure and years of intermittent smoking — likely contributed to her attack.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death across the country, accounting for about one out of every five deaths in 2020.

Nationally, 211 out of every 100,000 people in the U.S. died from heart disease from 1999-2020.

Northwest Indiana surpassed the national rate with 246 out of every 100,000 Region residents dying of heart disease over those 22 years.

Diet, exercise, stress levels, smoking history and sleeping habits all have huge impacts on heart health, though some contributing factors may be beyond each individual's control, medical professionals say.

Barriers to care

Bridgette Brown, of Gary, said it seemed as if her father, Percy Brown Jr., was just "dealt a bad hand" with chronic health issues.

After seemingly endless tests, he was finally diagnosed in his 40s with Crohn's disease. It took doctors a long time to formally diagnose his condition because Crohn's was "the last thing they looked at," Brown said.

In the 1980s, when Percy, also of Gary, was being shuffled from doctor to doctor, there was a perception that Black people did not contract Crohn's disease. More recent studies have found that the disease is, in fact, under-diagnosed and under researched in communities of color.

Although Percy did not smoke or drink alcohol, years of taking medication to combat his Crohn's disease weakened his heart. In 2012, one of its valves gave out. Weary from so much medical care, he refused to get the valve replaced. In 2020, at 77, his heart "just stopped," his daughter recalled.

For others diagnosed with heart disease, a mistrust in recommended treatment or the medical system overall can affect health outcomes.

A 2020 study released by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Undefeated found that, because of historical and continued medical mistreatment and discrimination, Black adults are 19% less likely to trust that doctors "will do what is right for them and their communities" in comparison to white adults.

In February, John Durocher, associate professor of Integrative Human Health at Purdue University Northwest, attended a talk on health disparities in the Region. He heard from several residents and representatives from community health organizations.

“One of the things that was impressed upon me was a lack of trust. There was the idea that they might not trust their provider," Durocher recalled. "I heard community members say there was no access to care, or they had to wait for four months to go get a simple test done, or their insurance is expired and they don’t have the means to go get insurance or they have limited transportation.”

Learning about all the barriers to care inspired Durocher and two other Purdue Northwest faculty members to apply for a grant from the Indiana Department of Health. In June, they were awarded $133,000 through the Health Issues and Challenges program, which focuses specifically on communities that have a high Social Vulnerability Index, as determined by the CDC.

The SVI considers factors such as socioeconomic status and access to transportation to determine how prepared a community is for a hazardous event. Durocher said multiple locations in Lake County have high index values, around 0.9 out of 1, and some in LaPorte County have SVIs around 0.7. SVI's can also impact heart health. As Durocher explained, the chronic stress of living paycheck-to-paycheck often contributes to high blood pressure.

Using their grant funding, Durocher, Ezra Mutai, assistant professor of Food and Nutrition, and Matthew Ladwig, assistant professor of Integrative Human Health, will lead two seven-week cohorts focused on heart health education. Each week will tackle a different theme: exercise, weight loss, cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and smoking.

The program will feature a free educational seminar held on Tuesdays and free screenings on Fridays. Each week will alternate between the Purdue Northwest campus and Healthcare Foundation LaPorte.

“People tend to focus more on short-term outcomes than long-term ones," Ladwig said. "That is one of our great challenges, trying to understand how to get people to flip the switch and think about how small, short-term actions can impact long-term health. This is really difficult, especially when people are struggling and stressed out."

Ladwig said the goal of the project is to make screening and educational resources as accessible as possible.

Flipping the switch

For O'Brien, she said it felt as if she had been "stabbed in the back" when she suffered her heart attack.

On a Friday evening, as she refinished some old furniture outside her home, she felt an excruciating pain ripple through the left side of her body. She went inside, laid down, applied Icy Hot and took some baby aspirin. Over the next two days, the same thing happened at least three more times. But because O'Brien's husband worked nights, and she couldn't leave her kids alone, she waited to seek medical care.

Finally, on that Sunday evening she went to the emergency room. When the doctor told her she was having a full-blown heart attack, her jaw dropped.

"I think it was just denial ... you don’t want it to be reality,” O'Brien said. "I think as women, sometimes we deflect it and say it is the cause of something else."

She advises others to address such an acute health situation with more urgency, saying, "Sometimes, I don’t know how I am still here.”

Studies show that heart disease is often misdiagnosed in women. One 2014 study revealed that of the of the 74% of women surveyed who had at least one risk factor for heart disease, just 16% were told by their doctor they were at risk.

O'Brien and her entire family are now screened regularly because she knows they have a genetic predisposition for heart disease and its complications. However, even those people without a family history of cardiac issues can take preventative measures.

"Heart health goes back to what we always hear — diet and exercise," said Tim Harms, communications director for the Indiana branch of the American Heart Association. “The majority of heart disease is preventable by our lifestyle choices."

Some people, though, simply don't have the resources to make needed lifestyle changes, experts say.

“It is one thing to say eat more fruits and vegetables, but what if you are a person who lives in a food desert?" Harms asked rhetorically.

When people assess lifestyle changes, they typically look first at the cost, explained Mutai, who will be leading the dietary portion of the heart health program operated by Purdue Northwest.

Though the "healthy choice is typically the more expensive," Mutai said his goal is to give participants more information on their options, including how to find nutritious food that is affordable and how to cook it in a way that tastes good.

Comprehensive change comes from individual lifestyle choices paired with policy decisions, Harms explained. For instance, making cities more pedestrian friendly, accepting SNAP at farmers markets, building bike trails, teaching the importance of physical activity and nutrition in schools, and ensuring cost is never a barrier when accessing important medical care.

“The more clear you make the bulk of evidence, the more likely it is to go to policy," said Durocher, who hopes the research conducted at Purdue Northwest will show that even small changes can improve heart health.

To effectively tackle heart disease, Harms said, the systemic barriers and causes have to be considered and addressed in order to truly "make the healthy choice, the easy choice."