A rheumatoid arthritis medication as an approved therapeutic for COVID.

Another rheumatoid arthritis drug to treat psoriasis.

High blood pressure medicine that also restores hair growth.

A pulmonary hypertension drug that treats erectile dysfunction.

They’re all examples of drugs approved for one specific use, but that have shown to be effective for other purposes as well.

While some of these secondary uses have been approved by regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, others are considered “off-label,” a common and widely accepted practice in the medical community.

Studies show that nearly one in five outpatient prescriptions written in the U.S. is for off-label therapies, or uses not specified in the FDA’s approved packaging label.

Yet local health-care professionals say that while these alternative uses of medication are common, they go through a rigorous internal approval process before they are prescribed for patients.

Maria Adamopoulos, director of Clinical Pharmacy Services with Franciscan Alliance, says the hospital system maintains a master drug formulary, a continually updated list of medications and how they may be used as treatment. The formulary reflects the clinical judgments of pharmacists, physicians and other health-care experts in the treatment of a disease.

When a drug or drug use is not part of the formulary, a new review process begins.

A substantial amount of literature and studies need to be reviewed “to justify using a medication for off-label use,” Adamopoulos said.

Audra Harrison, press officer for the Office of Media Affairs and Office of External Affairs at the FDA, says once the agency approves a drug, health-care providers may generally prescribe it for an unapproved use when they judge that it is medically appropriate for their patient.

Reasons for off-label use can vary, she says. There may not be an approved drug to treat a disease or medical condition, or all other options have been exhausted.

In some situations, Adamopoulos says suggestions for off-label uses may come from manufacturers that have been studying their products' uses.

Craig Locke, director of Pharmacy at Northwest Health - Porter, says physicians follow approved guidelines adapted through organizations such as the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) for stroke protocol or the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) for cancer treatment protocols.

“We take those and adopt and approve locally through multidisciplinary teams of physicians, pharmacists, nurses and our informatics department,” he said.

For example, Locke says the hospital system has an antimicrobial stewardship team whose focus is to use antibiotics for the appropriate condition.

“We very much discourage any off-label use of antibiotics except for very specific situations,” he said. “Our infectious disease physicians and pharmacists work as a team to get the patient on the appropriate antibiotic as soon as possible.”

He said he hasn’t seen as many new antibiotics coming to market, so physicians and pharmacists work together to make sure the ones prescribed aren’t overused to prevent resistance.

“It’s also why you are seeing fewer prescriptions in the physician offices, as most complaints are viral in nature and you don’t need antibiotics initially,” Locke said.

Off-label use of other medications can be more prevalent in pediatric or oncology settings, he said.

“Many drugs do not go through specific pediatric testing to get a specific pediatric indication,” Locke said. “In those cases, the prescriber will be using it off-label even though it may have generally accepted use in adults for the diagnosed condition.”

In oncology, Locke says he sees patients who may have failed the approved standards of care and are trying another medication that may be off-label. Still, studies support their use, he said.

“For me, the most exciting field of emerging medications is the class of immune response modifiers,” Locke said. “These are the medications that treat autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, MS (multiple sclerosis), certain cancers and what we see marketed on television the most often.”

For example, Cytoxan is a FDA-approved treatment for various types of cancer, but it is also used off-label to treat several autoimmune conditions like lupus and MS.

Locke says off-label medication uses also are growing in the field of weight loss.

“I’ve seen many antidiabetic medications be used off-label in the outpatient setting, such as metformin for nondiabetic patients for weight loss,” he said. “The newer class of injectable medications approved for weight loss have specific body mass indications for use, but it is being used so frequently off-label for people who don’t meet criteria that it has caused shortages of the drugs.”

However, individuals who do not meet the requirements may have to pay out of pocket for the drugs if insurance companies will not cover the costs, Locke said.

“Unfortunately, these are quite expensive,” he said.

Staying on top of the evolving uses and requirements of medications can be challenging, Locke says.

“With the initial wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations, there were no therapies approved for treatment of COVID-19,” he said. “As medications showed effectiveness or ineffectiveness, we were adjusting our protocols almost weekly.”

As soon as guidelines were updated, staff education began. It was a team effort since the information cycle was continuous, Locke said.

“The other challenge in our pharmacy is drug shortages,” he said. “Like every other industry, we have faced unprecedented shortages of common medication or IV bags. It’s a challenge to pharmacists, nurses and physicians to quickly adjust to a shortage, especially when we don’t know for how long.”