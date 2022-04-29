 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent
ON NUTRITION

ON NUTRITION: Another look at the Dirty Dozen

  • 0
Strawberries

We should eat more vegetables and fruit. And we can safely choose produce that has been grown organically or conventionally.

 Provided

Did you ever think that strawberries, spinach and kale would be called "filthy"? Or leafy green vegetables "repeat offenders"? That's exactly how these especially nutritious fruits and vegetables are described in a recent article in USA Today.

What's the reason for this scandalous charge? A nonprofit organization called the Environmental Working Group has released their annual Dirty Dozen and Clean Fifteen lists that target what they say are the most and least pesticide-contaminated nonorganic fresh fruits and vegetables.

Not so fast, says the Alliance for Food and Farming (SafeFruitsandVeggies.com), another nonprofit that represents both organic and conventional farmers. The organization says the conclusions reached by the Environmental Working Group are not supported by science and may unnecessarily scare people from eating perfectly safe and healthy food.

In fact, toxicologists (experts in the science of poisons) say the same data used by the Environmental Working Group actually shows us how incredibly safe our food is from the effects of pesticides. In 2020, for example, the USDA's Pesticide Data Program found that more than 99% of the samples tested had residues well below the tolerances established by the Environmental Protection Agency. And 30% of the samples had no detectable pesticide residue at all. That's pretty impressive, since technology can now detect as little as one part in a billion.

People are also reading…

Why do we need pesticides at all? They protect valuable food crops from disease-causing pests. Even organic farmers use approved pesticides when needed.

As one expert said, we should all try to minimize the amount of pesticides on the food we eat. But we don't have to singularly avoid conventionally produced foods to meet that goal.

If this sounds like a plea to ignore the benefits of organically grown foods, it's not. It is simply to put the health benefits of all fruits and vegetables into perspective. Decades of studies continue to show that a diet rich in fruits and vegetables (both organically and conventionally grown) prevents numerous diseases, improves our mental abilities and immune function and leads to a longer life.

So the point seems not so much whether a fruit or vegetable is grown with the use of organic or conventional pesticides but whether we are eating those fruits or vegetables. Even the Environmental Working Group confirms that the health benefits of a diet rich in fruits and vegetables outweigh the risks of pesticide exposure.

Bottom line: We should eat more vegetables and fruit. And we can safely choose produce that has been grown organically or conventionally. It's been estimated, for example, that a woman could eat 774 servings of conventionally grown spinach and still have no toxic effects from pesticide residue.

I applaud our American farmers who groan under the weight of intense food-safety regulations to assure we have safe food.

Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Connecticut House passes bill to protect abortion providers

State lawmakers have advanced legislation that abortion rights advocates say is needed to protect in-state medical providers from legal action. They say it will also protect patients who travel to Connecticut to terminate a pregnancy, and those who help them. The bill cleared the House of Representatives by a vote of 87-60. It now awaits action in the Senate. It comes amid new abortion restrictions being enacted in a growing number of conservative states. Among other things, the bill would prevent state and local agencies from cooperating in out-of-state investigations and prosecutions of abortion providers in the state, modify the state’s extradition statutes and prevent an out-of-state patient’s medical records from being disclosed.

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

A forensic psychologist has testified that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder. Psychologist Shannon Curry's testimony Tuesday came as a civil lawsuit between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple’s personal issues. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax, Virginia, after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp says the article defames him by referring back to abuse allegations she made against him when the couple divorced in 2016. Curry on Tuesday also denied Heard's contention that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after her relationship with Depp.

FDA issues plan to ban menthol in cigarettes, cigars

FDA issues plan to ban menthol in cigarettes, cigars

The U.S. government has released its long-awaited plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. The Food and Drug Administration said phasing out the mint-flavored cigarettes would save hundreds of thousands of lives by helping adult smokers quit. Menthol is the only cigarette flavor that was not banned under the 2009 law that gave the FDA authority over tobacco products. The Biden administration has been under pressure from African American groups and health advocates to eliminate the flavor. Menthol accounts for more than a third of cigarettes sold in the U.S, and the mint flavor is overwhelmingly favored by Black smokers and young people. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts