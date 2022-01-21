ON NUTRITION: Be aware of B12's benefits

Some things never change. My daughters still think I drive too slow. Yet some things do change, especially in the field of nutrition. For example, we used to think that deficiencies of vitamin B12 were rare except among strict vegetarians or people with an autoimmune disease called pernicious anemia.

New evidence now indicates that if you're on this list, you may be at risk for a B12 deficiency: People 50 or older (we can lose the ability to absorb vitamin B12 as we age), vegetarians and vegans (B12 is not found in plant foods), people who take metformin (a diabetes medication that can reduce the body's ability to absorb B12), those who have any type of intestinal disorder or stomach surgery such as gastric bypass (vitamin B12 needs a well-functioning gut to be absorbed) and those who take anti-acid medicines or aspirin, ibuprofen or similar types of pain relievers (some meds can reduce the effectiveness of stomach acids to digest and absorb B12).