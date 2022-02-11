ON NUTRITION: Calcium an important nutrient for healthy body function

It's the most abundant mineral in the body. And 99% of the calcium in our bodies is stored in our bones and teeth. The other 1% is pretty darn important, as well. According to the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements, our muscles (including the heart) depend on calcium to function. Nerve signals and hormones also rely on a small yet steady supply of calcium.

How much calcium do we need to maintain bones, teeth and other critical body functions? Babies and toddlers need 200 to 700 milligrams per day, depending on their age. From the age of 4, our daily need for this essential mineral varies between 1,000 and 1,300 milligrams.

What does that look like in food? One cup of milk, yogurt or calcium-fortified soy milk supplies about 300 milligrams of calcium. One ounce of cheese or 4 ounces of calcium-fortified tofu or orange juice contain about 200 milligrams of calcium. Vegetables such as kale, broccoli and turnip greens contain smaller amounts of calcium, although calcium in these foods is generally less available to be absorbed by the body.

What about calcium supplements? Concerns surfaced awhile back that calcium supplements may be linked to an increased risk for heart attacks. This led to further investigations and revised recommendations, most notably from experts in osteoporosis and cardiology. Authorities now advise us not to exceed the upper tolerable limit for calcium — 2,000 international units per day for adults 51 and older and 2,500 international units daily for 19- to 50-year-olds. And remember that includes the total daily calcium we consume from food and supplements combined.

Calcium carbonate and calcium citrate are two common forms of supplemental calcium. Calcium carbonate relies on stomach acids to be absorbed, so best to take it with meals when digestive juices are churning. Calcium citrate is more expensive but does not rely on stomach acids to be absorbed; it's preferred for anyone with digestive issues.

Calcium's helpmate for absorption into the body is vitamin D. Healthy people between ages 1 and 70 need 600 international units of vitamin D per day. The need for vitamin D goes up to 800 international units daily for those older than 70 since our skin is less able to convert vitamin D from sunlight as we age.

Vitamin D occurs naturally in very few foods. Best sources include fish and fish oils (the same types of foods that supply omega-3 fats). Most of the milk sold in the U.S. is fortified with 100 international units of vitamin D per cup. Supplemental vitamin D is often necessary when food intake and sun exposure fail to provide adequate amounts of this important nutrient.

Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

