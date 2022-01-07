ON NUTRITION: Facts about sugar and cancer

We could avoid about three of every 10 common types of cancer if we would change certain diet and lifestyle habits, says the World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research. A good place to start, they recommend, is to eat a nutritionally balanced diet and stay away from tobacco and excess alcohol.

What about sugar? Doesn't that feed cancer cells? It sure does. And it feeds healthy cells, as well. Even if we entirely avoided all carbohydrates (sugars and starches that break down to sugar), our bodies would use protein in an alternate recipe to make glucose (sugar) to fuel our cells. It is not true, therefore, that we can starve cancer cells if we avoid all sugar.

That is just the beginning of our confusion about sugar and cancer, according to an article in Environmental Nutrition by registered dietitian Karen Collins.

We know from a large study in France, for example, that the more "ultra-processed" foods we eat, the higher our risk is to develop cancer. Basically, these are the ones that line the shelves of most convenience stores. They are in a package, and the main ingredients are fat, sugar and salt and not much else.