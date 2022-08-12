 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent
QUINN ON NUTRITION

ON NUTRITION: How diet can affect brain health

  • 0
LIFE-NTR-HEALTH-ONNUTRITION-DMT

Lots of colorful fruits and vegetables can help preserve memory.

 Dreamstime

I forgot that June was Brain Health Awareness Month. And then I stumbled over several interesting research articles that say it's never to late — or early — to learn.

According to Dr. Louise Dye, a nutrition and behavior professor at the University of Leeds in England, our brains go through major changes in our lifetime, especially when we are very young and very old.

Children's brains increase in mental capacity as they grow and learn, says Dye. In our middle years, our goal is to maintain our brain function with good habits such as adequate sleep and dealing well with stress.

After age 50, a scary condition called "age-related cognitive decline" can occur, said Dye in a podcast sponsored by the Cranberry Institute (cranberryinstitute.org).

"But it doesn't happen to everyone," she adds.

People are also reading…

OK, I'm in. What can we do to preserve our brains for a lifetime?

Much of the answer lies in our lifestyle, says Dye. That includes our diet and physical activity, as well as how we deal with stress.

Tea, for example, contains natural substances called polyphenols that help us relax. In fact, more than 8,000 types of polyphenols in plant-based foods have been identified, each with specific health benefits.

Anthocyanins — the polyphenols that give color to fruits and vegetables — have been found to preserve verbal memory, says Dye. Basically that means they help us remember what we are doing. These substances in blueberries, strawberries, cranberries and grape juice also help the brain with decision-making tasks.

"Children who eat these foods can concentrate better," she adds. "Science proves it."

Resveratrol, another type of polyphenol found in peanuts, cocoa, red and purple grapes and grape juice, is a potent antioxidant that may protect against inflammation and certain types of dementia, according to some studies.

Of course, says Dye, there is no cure for dementia. But there is a lot we can do to help prevent it. People who are obese, for example, might be more likely to develop a decline in mental function as they age, she says. And people with Type 2 diabetes are more likely to develop a condition called "vascular dementia."

Her recommendations?

"Eat a rainbow," she says. "Lots of colorful fruits and vegetables can help preserve memory. Exercise. It helps curb insulin resistance that can lead to diabetes. And bring down your weight if you are overweight."

Do "cognitive exercises" to keep your brain engaged.

"Socialize. Learn new things. Be engaged in your environment and with other people," she continues. "All of these play a role (in brain health)."

Science is proving that what we ingest really does matter.

"It's all about balance, everything in moderation and nothing in excess. Add variety to your food and variety in your life," says Dye.

I think this is something I want to remember. 

Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Paul's wife says senator wants to subpoena Fauci records

Paul's wife says senator wants to subpoena Fauci records

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's wife says her husband wants to subpoena the records of the country’s top infectious disease expert. Paul’s wife, Kelley, made the comments during the political speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic Saturday in western Kentucky. She waded into the dispute between her husband and Dr. Anthony Fauci while promoting her husband's bid for a third term. Sen. Paul is being challenged by Democrat Charles Booker, a former state lawmaker. He told the crowd that Paul votes against the interests of Kentuckians. Booker denounced Paul as a “terrible senator” and an “embarrassment” to the state.

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat,” has written a book called “I'm Glad My Mom Died.” McCurdy tells about growing up with an abusive mother who she says pushed her into showbiz, encouraged her to starve herself and who insisted upon bathing her daughter into her late teens. Debra McCurdy died in 2013 from complications of cancer. It's taken McCurdy years of therapy to get to the point where she is able to not only share her story, but laugh about parts too. She also hosts a podcast called “Empty Inside” and says she no longer has an eating disorder.

Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins

Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins

Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden’s most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories have come about by staying out of it. It's a counterintuitive turn for Biden, who's long promoted his decades of Capitol Hill experience. Biden’s aides chalk up his victories to the fact that he's playing the role of cheerleader rather than legislative quarterback. Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana says that in Biden's heart, he's a U.S. senator. And because of that, Tester says Biden "understands allowing this to work is how you get it done.”

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

The nation’s top public health agency is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines and dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Thursday that people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. The changes come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic. They are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts