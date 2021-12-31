ON NUTRITION: Nourishment at Christmastime

In a television interview, a representative of Mercy Chefs, an organization of food professionals who were in Kentucky providing meals to families devastated by recent tornadoes, said this: “It’s so rewarding to share a meal with someone who has just lost everything.”

His words struck me, because they are so true. Whether we are on the giving or receiving end, the rewards of sharing food with others are nourishing.

We lived through devastating floods that ripped through the central coast of California in 1995. While our home was spared, we had many friends whose homes were right in the direct path of destruction.

One vivid memory in the aftermath of this disaster was the day we were helping friends rip out walls and once-beautiful hardwood floors that were now saturated with dirty flood waters. I remember fighting back tears as I carried the debris that was once a home to a pile in the backyard.

Tired and weary later in the day, we were resting on a curb outside when a truck of Red Cross volunteers drove up to distribute sandwiches and drinks to us. I will never forget the feeling of relief and thankfulness I had at that moment — and how wonderful that food tasted on that particular occasion.