ON NUTRITION: Peppermint's health benefits

I like traditions. So I admit being somewhat bothered when I hear Christmas carols on the radio before my turkey dinner is digested. And why do they call the day after Thanksgiving “Black Friday” when I’m still giving thanks for leftovers?

That said, I do love the holiday season. And as soon as the turkey soup is made and we’ve gobbled up the last of the dressing and cranberry sauce, I’m ready to transition from everything orange and pumpkin to all things red, green … and peppermint.

Why peppermint? Some say we started our Christmas obsession with this flavor in 1670, when a choirmaster handed out a peppermint-flavored treat to children who participated in a living Nativity scene. Peppermint candy canes came a couple of centuries later.

Besides getting us in the holiday spirit, are there any health benefits to consuming peppermint? According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (www.nccih.nih.gov), peppermint is a cross between two types of herbs — spearmint and water mint. Health properties have been attributed to its leaves and oil that is extracted from the leaves and flowering parts of the plant.