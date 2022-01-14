ON NUTRITION: Potassium helps lower blood pressure

Fortunately, bananas are not the only food that contain potassium. It is found in a variety of plant- as well as animal-based foods. Several types of fruit, vegetables and legumes (beans and peas) as well as meat, milk, poultry, fish and nuts are good sources of this nutrient.

One-half cup of dried apricots, for example, contains more than double the amount of potassium in a medium banana. And whole grain foods such as brown rice and whole wheat flour contain more potassium than their refined counterparts, white rice and white flour.

It is interesting, too, that a potassium-rich diet does even more than just reduce our risk for having a stroke. Potassium also plays a key role in strengthening bones and decreasing our risk for certain types of kidney stones. I'd say that's worthy of attention.

A word of caution: High intakes of potassium-rich foods pose no problem for healthy people because our kidneys get rid of any excess, says the NIH. People with kidney disease, however, may need to limit their intake of high-potassium foods. And if you take certain medications such as ACE inhibitors and potassium-sparing diuretics, talk to your doctor. They may want you to see a registered dietitian about your potassium intake.

Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0