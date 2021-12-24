ON NUTRITION: Simple, complex facts about carbs

Some dietary fibers called “probiotics” are fermented by good bacteria in our guts. Is this good? You bet. Beneficial effects of this process include better blood-sugar control, reduced appetite to keep us from overindulging on Christmas cookies and protection from disease-producing inflammation.

Does a high-carb diet make you fat? That’s still up for debate, and again, the type of carbs we eat makes a difference. Studies do show, however, that given unlimited access to sugary foods or sweetened beverages, many of us will put on extra pounds.

What does this mean in the real world? Check your plate. Each meal deserves a serving or two of vegetable, fruit or legume. Slice tomatoes or add salsa to your morning eggs. Open that bag of baby carrots to crunch along with your sandwich. Add a festive dose of green/red/orange veggies to your meat and potatoes. Nibble on nuts or popcorn at the next party. Along with celebratory sips of eggnog and champagne, enjoy myriad flavors of sugar-free waters. Bake candy-cane cookies with your grandkids without feeling obligated to eat a dozen. And savor every bite of this holiday season!