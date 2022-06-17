 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent
ON NUTRITION

ON NUTRITION: Sodium in unexpected places

  • 0

A patient with diabetes and heart disease told me he hardly uses salt. “I do buy more convenience foods since my wife died, though,” he continued. That’s an issue, according to new guidance to food manufacturers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Citing that more than 70% of the sodium we ingest resides in packaged or restaurant foods — before we ever pick up the salt shaker — the FDA recently asked food processors to gradually reduce the amount of sodium in their products. (Note: Salt is a combination of sodium and chloride. It’s the sodium part of this popular seasoning we’re discussing now.)

Sodium is not all bad. It enhances flavors and helps preserve food from spoilage. And it's an essential nutrient for the body to maintain the right balance of fluids.

It’s our current obsession with excess salt that has health experts worried. Diseases like osteoporosis (excess sodium can leach calcium from the bones) and high blood pressure are all related to a diet too high in sodium.

People are also reading…

And high blood pressure is nothing to ignore, says the American Heart Association (AHA). Too much sodium pulls extra water into the blood, which makes the heart work harder to pump nutrients and oxygen through the body. Like a garden hose under pressure, over time, the walls of blood vessels can stretch and get damaged. This, says the AHA, can lead to a stroke or other diseases of the heart.

An adequate intake of sodium is 1,500 milligrams a day for anyone over the age of 19, says the National Academy of Sciences. Yet we Americans typically consume more than double that amount, an estimated 3,400 milligrams. The current goal of the FDA and Dietary Guidelines for Americans is somewhere in the middle — no more than 2,300 milligrams a day.

So…until food companies figure out how to cut sodium in their products, we need to be vigilant about what we throw into our grocery carts. Packaged and convenience foods are a good place to start — even those we tend to think of as “healthy.”

Take a look at meat substitutes, for example. Compared to 75 milligrams of sodium in a four-ounce serving of real ground beef, the Beyond Burger and other similar products has more than five times as much sodium — 390 milligrams.

Remember this when you’re comparing food labels: According to the FDA, a food is consider “low sodium” if it contains no more than 140 milligrams of sodium per serving.

“Reduced sodium” means it has at least a third less sodium than the original product.

Checked your breakfast cereal lately? Only one I know that has no sodium is good ol’ Shredded Wheat, with this simple ingredient label: whole grain wheat. Hopefully other products will soon improve their sodium profile.

Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

President Joe Biden wants U.S. oil refiners to produce more gasoline and diesel. In a letter to refiners Wednesday, Biden says their profits have tripled during a time of war between Russia and Ukraine as Americans struggle with record high prices. Biden writes the oil companies need to work with his administration on “near-term solutions” addressing the crisis. Gas prices nationwide average roughly $5 a gallon, an economic burden for many Americans and a political threat for Biden's fellow Democrats before midterm elections. Biden's message that corporate greed contributes to higher prices might resonate with voters. ExxonMobil says it has informed Biden's administration of its planned investments to increase oil production.

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months. The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8. He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family. The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week's primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor's favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don't always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who've crossed him.

#ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

#ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

Recent weeks have seen an especially intense set of revelations about sexual assault and misconduct in U.S. churches. An independent investigation found that Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled abuse cases and stonewalled victims. A woman from an independent Christian church confronted her pastor in a viral video for sexually preying on her as a teen. A documentary exposed sex abuse among the Amish and Mennonites. These and other reckonings are occurring five years after the rise of the hashtag #ChurchToo, part of the wider #MeToo movement. Says one advocate for survivors, “There is an absolute epidemic of abuse in the church.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts