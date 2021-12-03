ON NUTRITION: Thankful for simple things

“What everyday blessings have you experienced that are often easy to forget?” That question from my morning reading made me think.

I’ve become grateful for warm weather and gorgeous sunsets while horse camping in Arizona these past few weeks. And as we travel home to a colder climate, I’ve come to realize what life would be without some of the things I take for granted.

For example, we temporarily lost power in our camp trailer one morning. When the green light on our coffee pot finally came on, I was sooo thankful for that first hot cup of brew.

I’m also returning from this trip with renewed appreciation for one simple food item that perked up our meals with a nutritional boost — canned beans.

Yep, for the money, beans — black, pinto, red, white, whatever — are easily the most nutritious food around. In fact, because they are a good source of protein as well as dietary fiber and other nutrients, beans and lentils are the only food that qualifies both as a protein and a vegetable.

Just one serving of canned or cooked beans supplies half of one’s daily dietary fiber needs. And most of that is soluble fiber — the type that can lower cholesterol and keep blood sugar levels in check.